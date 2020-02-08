Coronavirus: 12 Americans aboard a quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for the virus; Passengers speak

YOKOHAMA, Japan – At least 12 Americans aboard a quarantined cruise ship off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus at the center of the deadly epidemic originating in China – and now some passengers have express.

They are among the 3,700 passengers and crew members of the Diamond Princess who must remain on board for 14 days. A total of 64 cases of coronavirus were confirmed on the quarantined vessel.

This comes as the U.S. Embassy in China announced the first U.S. death of the new virus on Saturday. The 60-year-old man died on Thursday in a Beijing hospital, bringing the death toll to more than 720 worldwide. Worldwide, more than 34,000 people have been infected with the flu-like virus from Wuhan, a city in central China.

Rebecca Fraser, one of the Americans diagnosed with the Diamond Princess, was informed that she would be hospitalized for 14 days, although officials had initially told her that she would stay there for three days.

“It is very worrying for me,” she said. “So I contacted the US Embassy for further information. I haven’t heard anything yet.”

She said she was worried about her husband, who is still on the ship.

“What is he supposed to do if he’s released and I’m not? Because … he had surgery shortly before we left. And so he was basically in a wheelchair during this whole trip. what’s left in the room and everything else. That really concerns me, “she said.

Julie Choy, a quarantined American cruise ship passenger, told our sister station KGO-TV that her vacation had changed in the blink of an eye. She said that she boarded the Diamond Princess on January 20 and five days later, a man on board tested positive for coronavirus.

“When I tried to find out who was sick and if it was my next room, no one said anything. It’s a mystery,” she said.

Even if Choy is not symptomatic, his daily routine begins with taking his own temperature. She said that food was left on her door and that she was only allowed to leave her cabin every four days for an hour and a half.

“(I have) an anxiety attack because the room I’m in right now is an interior room with no windows. So every day and every hour is so long and the same,” she said. .

In a statement, Princess Cruises said the Japanese government had supplied the ship with medical professionals and 7,000 protective masks. For the moment, the quarantine end date remains February 19.

