Coronavirus: 259 dead while more than 11,900 people infected worldwide, 7 sick in the United States

BEIJING – Death toll in China from new virus rose to 259 on Saturday and World Health Organization official says other governments must prepare for “national epidemic control” if sick spreads in their country.

Beijing has criticized the Washington order prohibiting entry to most foreigners who have visited China in the past two weeks.

The United States has confirmed seven cases, the last of which was detected in California. The country confirmed its first human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus when an infected woman transmitted it to her husband in Chicago.

Meanwhile, South Korea and India have expelled hundreds of their citizens from Wuhan, the city in the center of an area where some 50 million people are prevented from leaving as part of a massive anti-virus effort. The evacuees went into quarantine for two weeks. Indonesia also sent a plane.

The number of confirmed cases in China increased to 11,791, exceeding the number of the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, or severe acute respiratory syndrome. The rapid spread of the virus in two months prompted the World Health Organization to declare it a global emergency on Thursday.

The statement “flipped the switch” from a cautious attitude earlier on recommending governments to prepare for the possibility of the virus spreading, said WHO representative in Beijing, Gauden Galea. Most of the cases reported so far have concerned people who have visited China or members of their families.

The agency acted out of concern for poor countries that may not be equipped to respond, said Galea. Such a declaration calls for a coordinated international response and can bring more money and resources.

WHO expressed particular concern that some cases abroad involved human-to-human transmission.

“Countries must prepare for possible imports to identify cases as soon as possible and to be ready for national outbreak control, if that happens,” Galea told The Associated Press.

On Friday, the United States declared a public health emergency and President Donald Trump signed an order banning the entry of foreign nationals, other than the immediate family of US citizens and permanent residents, who visited China during from the past 14 days, what scientists say is the virus. longest incubation period.

China criticized US controls, which it said contradicted WHO’s call to avoid travel bans, and “hostile comments” that Beijing was not cooperating.

“Just as the WHO recommended not to restrict movement, the United States has rushed in the opposite direction. Certainly not a gesture of goodwill,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva that despite the declaration of emergency, there is “no reason for measures to interfere unnecessarily with international travel and trade”.

Meanwhile, the ruling Communist Party postponed the end of the Lunar New Year holidays in Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located, for an “unspecified extent” and called on the public to stay at home.

Another city locked in Hubei, Huanggang, on Saturday prohibited almost all of its residents from leaving their homes under the strictest control ever imposed. The government has said that only one person per household will be allowed to buy food once every two days.

“Others are not allowed to go out except for medical care, to do epidemic prevention and control work or to work in supermarkets and pharmacies,” he said in a statement.

China’s increasingly drastic disease controls began with air, bus and train links to Wuhan, an industrial center of 11 million people, cut off on January 23. The lockout has spread to surrounding cities.

The holiday, China’s busiest annual travel season, ends Sunday in the rest of the country after a three-day extension to delay the return to the factories and offices of hundreds of millions of workers. The official Xinhua news agency reported that people from Hubei who work outside the province have also benefited from extended vacations.

The party’s ruling “underscored the importance of preventing and controlling the epidemic among travelers,” said Xinhua.

Americans returning from China will be allowed to enter the country, but will be screened and will be required to perform 14 days of self-screening. Those returning from Hubei Province will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

Beginning on Sunday, the United States will direct flights from China to seven major airports where passengers can be screened.

Also on Friday, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines suspended all flights between the United States and China. Other carriers, including British Airways, Finnair and Cathay Pacific in Hong Kong, have also canceled or reduced their service to mainland China. Vietnam has suspended all flights to China.

The American order followed a travel advisory to Americans to consider leaving China. Japan and Germany have also advised against non-essential travel to China and Britain, with the exception of Hong Kong and Macao.

A plane carrying Indians from Wuhan landed in New Delhi on Saturday. The government has said they will be quarantined in a nearby town, Manesar. Sri Lanka also withdrew 33 others from its citizens and promised to expel the remaining 204 students.

A special flight brought 312 Bangladeshis from Wuhan, including eight who were hospitalized at high temperatures. The government says about 5,000 Bangladeshis are studying in China.

A Turkish military transport carrying 42 people left Wuhan for Ankara on Saturday. They reportedly showed no signs of infection.

The Kremlin said that as of Saturday, Russian air force planes will be used to evacuate Russians from the regions of China most severely affected by the virus.

The German Defense Minister said that a plane bringing 102 citizens to Germany was refused permission to land and refuel in Moscow because of what the Russians said was a lack of capacity and must have diverted to Helsinki.

An EU evacuation flight from Wuhan was scheduled for Saturday.

South Korea’s second evacuation flight landed in Seoul with 330 people from Wuhan. They had to be screened for fever before being taken to two quarantine centers.

South Korea also reported its 12th case of the virus, which appeared to be human-to-human transmission.

At least 24 countries have reported cases since China informed the WHO of the new virus in late December.

The death rate in China is falling but the number of confirmed cases will continue to increase as there are still thousands of specimens of suspect cases to test, said WHO’s Galea.

“The case fatality rate is much lower than what we reported three or four weeks ago now,” he said.

Both the new virus and SARS belong to the coronavirus family, which also includes those that cause colds. Experts say there is evidence that the new virus is spreading among the Chinese.

Although scientists expect to see limited transmission of the virus between family members or other close contacts, they are concerned about cases of infection spreading to people who may be less exposed.

In Japan, a guide and bus driver was infected after escorting two groups of tourists from Wuhan. The country reported four new cases, including a woman in her twenties who worked on the same tourist bus and another asymptomatic person, for a total of 20.

In Germany, five employees of a German auto parts supplier fell ill after the visit of a Chinese colleague, including two who had no direct contact with the woman. She did not show any symptoms until she returned to China. On Friday, Germany confirmed a sixth case, a child of one of the people already infected.

Vietnam has confirmed one more case for a total of six, and Australia has counted its ninth infection.

Spain reported its first detected case, a German who had close contact with an infected person in Germany and then went to the Canary Islands with friends. Four friends who were hospitalized with him showed no symptoms.

In the United States, health officials have issued a two-week quarantine order for the 195 Americans evacuated this week from Wuhan.

It is the first time that a federal quarantine has been ordered since the 1960s, when it was declared due to concerns about smallpox, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

None of the Americans at a military base in southern California have shown signs of illness, but those infected do not show symptoms immediately and may be able to transmit the virus before they appear sick.

