Coronavirus: 41 other cases of virus confirmed on a cruise ship in Japan

The Japanese health minister said that 41 other passengers on the stricken cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, were diagnosed with coronavirus, bringing the total to 61.

Yesterday, the Herald reported that a Kiwi on board the Diamond Princess had tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Mfat and the Japanese health authorities, no more Kiwis have been diagnosed with the virus.

Some passengers are seen on the Diamond Princess covering their faces while the cruise ship is anchored at the port of Yokohama. Photo / AP

The nationalities of the 41 newly diagnosed passengers on board the cruise ship are 21 from Japan, 8 from the United States, 5 from Australia, 5 from Canada, 1 from Argentina and 1 from Great Britain.

Japanese health officials said none of the newly diagnosed patients had severe symptoms of the virus.

Japanese authorities tested 273 people on the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined after a former passenger, who landed in Hong Kong last month, tested positive for the virus.

“The results of the remaining 171 tests came out and 41 were positive,” Kato told reporters.

“Today they will be sent to hospitals in several prefectures, and we are preparing for them now.” “In total, out of 273 samples, 61 tested positive,” he added.

There are more than 3,700 passengers and crew on board the ship, which has been off the coast of Japan since Monday evening.

The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) said it provides consular assistance to sick Kiwis.

READ MORE:

• Premium – Coronavirus: New Zealanders among hundreds of unemployed foreign pilots in China

• How to avoid the coronavirus on flights: forget the masks, says the best airline doctor

• Chinese doctor reports coronavirus

• The Gates Foundation promises $ 100 million to fight the coronavirus

Mfat would not provide any other information about the person besides saying that she was one of 13 New Zealanders on board the ship.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that 20 people were infected with the coronavirus.

“(The infected) include four Japanese guests, one guest from Taiwan, two Americans, two Canadians and one guest from New Zealand,” a spokesperson for Carnival Cruise said yesterday.

They were immediately transported to hospital by local public health authorities for further testing and treatment. Most were between 60 and 70 years old.

At this point, it is unknown if more Kiwis on the cruise ship have been infected with the virus.

(2/2) All guests and crew will remain on board quarantine in Yokohama for at least 14 days, as required by health authorities. Customers continue to use the Internet and the telephone for free to stay in touch with their loved ones. Other updates found here: https://t.co/LQUwWxsUDy

– Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) February 5, 2020

The Diamond Princess left Jakarta for a 15-night round trip on January 20.

The vessel would now remain in Yokohama under quarantine for at least 14 days.

“The health and safety of our customers and our crew remains our top priority. We continue to work closely with the Japanese Ministry of Health on all protocols and procedures while ensuring the comfort of our customers,” said spokesperson for Carnival Cruise.

“Customers will continue to have free internet and a free phone to use to stay in touch with family and loved ones, and the ship’s crew strives to keep all passengers comfortable.”

Officials in protective gear chat near the Diamond Princess cruise ship anchored at the port of Yokohama in Yokohama. Photo / AP

In the latest update, passengers were informed in a master’s announcement that groups of guests could be allowed out of their rooms for periods at a time.

This is good news for many on board who have locked themselves in their cabins in recent days.

“Masks will be delivered to your cabins today as we negotiate with Japanese quarantine officials to allow small groups of guests to spend time on the open decks for fresh air,” the statement said.

We will soon know if the passengers will be allowed to leave their room.

At present, at least 677 people have been killed by the new strand of coronavirus and there are at least 30,984 confirmed cases.

.