Coronavirus 5g: How an Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Phone Towers and Covid-19 Caused Horror

Before the coronavirus outbreak began, 5G was to blame for everything from cancer to infertility. Viral conspiracy theories usually only infect ordinary corners of the Internet’s tin tin cap, but have recently become popular in the real world.

Mixing baseless 5G fears with fear of a global epidemic has caused people to set fire to telecommunications towers and harass broadband workers on the streets.

Some posts on social media claim that the alleged 5G effect is just the latest in electromagnetic wave epidemics. The disease spreads the H1N1 outbreak in 2009 with the accumulation of 4G, a communicable influenza virus in 1998, and even claims that “the introduction of radio waves caused the 1918 Spanish flu.”

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

The theory has been repeatedly refuted by scientists, who recently described it as “impossible physically and biologically”. So where did it come from and how did it spread?

Who started it and transferred early

In late January, the first online posts that reinforced the theory prompted the Truth Review site to remove the fact and return the myth in a January 29 article.

Read more

One week ago, a Belgian general practitioner gave an interview to a Dutch-language newspaper calling the 5G hypothesis “life-threatening.” He suggested that coronavirus could be linked to 5G cell towers built around Wuhan, because the deadly virus originated, but he warned of an important consideration:

According to Wired’s research, the paper reviewed baseless comments and removed the article from publication within hours, but removed it before it could be selected by Dutch anti-5G fighters.

They were selected by English-speaking groups and were increasingly harassed to produce theories about “deep-seated” conspiracies, and the Illuminati intends to control population growth.

Left created with Sketch.

It was created right with Sketch.

1/29

A man walks down the abandoned high street of Kamden

Photos by Angela Christofilo

2/29

Goodge Street Station is one of the many stations that helps reduce emissions

Angela Christofilo

3/29

An empty street in the heart of Chinatown

Angela Christofilo

4/29

One day after the lock is closed, people are wearing masks in Chinatown

Angela Christofilo

5/29

Piccadilly’s almost empty circus is locked in the first week

Angela Christofilo

6/29

Sonja, my neighbor, whom I took a short walk with. It was good to chat briefly, even remotely

Angela Christofilo

7/29

A couple is sitting on the empty steps of the Eros statue in the Piccadilly Circus

Angela Christofilo

8/29

Make sure I’m two meters away – D’Arblay Street, Soho

Angela Christofilo

9/29

Mannequin behind the shop window. British stores are closed until further notice

Angela Christofilo

10/29

A warning is displayed in a shop window in Camden

Angela Christofilo

11/29

As part of the lock, all unnecessary shops have been ordered to close. Picture of Camden High Street

Angela Christofilo

12/29

A masked skateboarder uses his sports allowance in the Camden area

Angela Christofilo

13/29

Communities gather when needed

Angela Christofilo

14/29

A woman is standing alone on the deserted street of Oxford. Until a few weeks ago, on average, half a million people visited the street every day

Angela Christofilo

15/29

The day before the severe damage was reported, a couple were walking together on Soho Street

Angela Christofilo

16/29

In the first week of March, buyers focused on the needs of warehouse storage before the nationwide siege

Angela Christofilo

17/29

Many supermarkets are working on a queuing system to ensure that only a limited number of customers are allowed at any one time.

Angela Christofilo

18/29

“Be Safe” – With the new action, Curzon cinemas will be temporarily closed

Angela Christofilo

19/29

Cafes, restaurants and cafes were ordered to be closed as part of the lock

Angela Christofilo

Camden Street 20/29

There are concerns that the Corus virus could lead to the permanent closure of difficult shops

Angela Christofilo

21/29

Camden Town is completely silent on a normal day

Angela Christofilo

22/29

In the first week, the shops and supermarkets were unlocked. As the second week draws to a close, most shops are now open

Angela Christofilo

23/29

Empty streets around Soho

Angela Christofilo

24/29

A billboard on Kamden Bala Street encourages people to stay home

Angela Christofilo

25/29

Camden High Street, one of London’s busiest tourist streets, is closed

Angela Christofilo

26/29

The Live Trailer has confirmed that West Coast has come to an end after the outbreak of Coronavirus

Angela Christofilo

27/29

Soho’s empty and scary streets were announced after stricter rules on social avoidance

Angela Christofilo

28/29

A woman on Hanoi Street, behind a Tottenham court road, pauses to smoke

Angela Christofilo

29/29

A man sits outside Hanoi Street, behind a crowded retail store

Angela Christofilo

1/29

A man walks down the abandoned high street of Kamden

Photos by Angela Christofilo

2/29

Goodge Street Station is one of the many stations that helps reduce emissions

Angela Christofilo

3/29

An empty street in the heart of Chinatown

Angela Christofilo

4/29

One day after the lock is closed, people are wearing masks in Chinatown

Angela Christofilo

5/29

Piccadilly’s almost empty circus is locked in the first week

Angela Christofilo

6/29

Sonja, my neighbor, whom I took a short walk with. It was good to chat briefly, even remotely

Angela Christofilo

7/29

A couple is sitting on the empty steps of the Eros statue in the Piccadilly Circus

Angela Christofilo

8/29

Make sure I’m two meters away – D’Arblay Street, Soho

Angela Christofilo

9/29

Mannequin behind the shop window. British stores are closed until further notice

Angela Christofilo

10/29

A warning is displayed in a shop window in Camden

Angela Christofilo

11/29

As part of the lock, all unnecessary shops have been ordered to close. Picture of Camden High Street

Angela Christofilo

12/29

A masked skateboarder uses his sports allowance in the Camden area

Angela Christofilo

13/29

Communities gather when needed

Angela Christofilo

14/29

A woman is standing alone on the deserted street of Oxford. Until a few weeks ago, on average, half a million people visited the street every day

Angela Christofilo

15/29

The day before the severe damage was reported, a couple were walking together on Soho Street

Angela Christofilo

16/29

In the first week of March, buyers focused on the needs of warehouse storage before the nationwide siege

Angela Christofilo

17/29

Many supermarkets are working on a queuing system to ensure that only a limited number of customers are allowed at any one time.

Angela Christofilo

18/29

“Be Safe” – With the new action, Curzon cinemas will be temporarily closed

Angela Christofilo

19/29

Cafes, restaurants and cafes were ordered to be closed as part of the lock

Angela Christofilo

Camden Street 20/29

There are concerns that the Corus virus could lead to the permanent closure of difficult shops

Angela Christofilo

21/29

Camden Town is completely silent on a normal day

Angela Christofilo

22/29

In the first week, the shops and supermarkets were unlocked. As the second week draws to a close, most shops are now open

Angela Christofilo

23/29

Empty streets around Soho

Angela Christofilo

24/29

A billboard on Kamden Bala Street encourages people to stay home

Angela Christofilo

25/29

Camden High Street, one of London’s busiest tourist streets, is closed

Angela Christofilo

26/29

The Live Trailer has confirmed that West Coast has come to an end after the outbreak of Coronavirus

Angela Christofilo

27/29

Soho’s empty and scary streets were announced after stricter rules on social avoidance

Angela Christofilo

28/29

A woman on Hanoi Street, behind a Tottenham court road, pauses to smoke

Angela Christofilo

29/29

A man sits outside Hanoi Street, behind a crowded retail store

Angela Christofilo

One of the strangest theories claims that the “Clap For Our Carers” campaign is set up by the British government to support NHS workers to hide the voice of the ongoing 5G infrastructure.

The post, which may have begun as a joke to ridicule conspiracy theorists, has since provoked Facebook and WhatsApp’s “deceptive” groups.

“Every week they have to test [5G network] which allows you to make exactly one minute of real buzzing noise, but the applause covers it.” “The initial launch of 5G is actually causing the virus to corrode. Please share this and stop losing it every Thursday.”

Who plays it?

The marginalized campaign, which has been abused by social media, has been able to attract celebrities and even sabotage it.

News of the fire at telecommunications towers in Birmingham and Liverpool, Woody Harrelson’s actor and TV personality Amanda Holden, were among the celebrities who shared their theories about the 5G with the Covid-19 epidemic.

On Friday, Holden tweeted a link to Change.org’s lawsuit, urging the British government to immediately stop building telecommunications infrastructure for next-generation technology because of alleged links to cancer and coronavirus.

Shortly after his tweet was sent, the petition was removed after Change.org assessed it contained incorrect information, but was removed before it had already received more than 100,000 signatures. A similar petition has been dropped by the British Parliament.

Many people who spread Kirkpot theories are the ones who share baseless warnings about the dangers of vaccination.

Facebook groups that act as petri dishes to spread new viral rumors can easily find “5G” or “coronavirus” on social media. Some groups based in the UK have more than 50,000 members.

Members of a group organized the hijacking of an LBC radio program of about 5G and told people to contact Haghighat.

Another is currently trying to organize a global “Easter holiday” to raise awareness of their baseless ideas. More than 2,000 people have registered so far, although the protest is relatively limited due to half of the world’s population now exposed to the virus.

The “I don’t agree with 5G” protest includes the shutdown of personal smartphones and other Internet-connected devices on Easter Monday, with the impression that they are “making noise” without making any noise.

“We need to be heard remotely,” says the “About” section of the page.

We seem to be in trouble right now. A member of the group complained, “Posts are being deleted by truth workers.” “What happened to all our freedom of speech?”

What can be done to prevent it from spreading?

The British government and the telecommunications industry have been forced to respond to conspiracy theories after incidents that threatened workers and infrastructure.

In a joint statement, the British networks EE, O2, Three and Vodafone wrote: “There is no scientific evidence of any link between 5G and coronavirus. Reality. These claims are not only unfounded, but also harmful to people and businesses. Continuation of our services. “

People who visit them include “isolated or vulnerable loved ones” as well as NHS and emergency services staff.

Cabinet Minister Michael Guo described the theory as “dangerous nonsense,” while NHS medical director Stephen Pouiz described it as “complete and absolute waste … the worst kind of fake news.”

Julian Knight, chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Digital, Culture, Media and Sports, called on the government to work with “Internet companies and social media” to use deliberate efforts to spread fear. He also asked Afkum if international news organizations used social media to circumvent British broadcasting regulations in order to spread intelligence.

RT, a Kremlin-backed broadcaster, has long laid the groundwork for 5G conspiracy theories before coronavirus. The New York Times recently reported that the ongoing “5G apocalypse” report through the country’s foreign media channels could all be part of an effort to slow down technology so that Russia does not lag behind.

Some of the big tech companies are already starting to crack down on posts shared by RT reporters and conspiracy theorists, including Facebook and YouTube owned by Google.

A YouTube spokesperson said: “We also have clear policies that promote films that prohibit unproven medical practices to prevent the body from seeking medical treatment, and we expeditiously ban films that use “These policies are being flagged, we are flagging.”

Other companies, including Twitter, have received less attention. When contacted by The Independent, the social network declined to comment directly on coronavirus conspiracy theories, saying only that it focused only on “helping people find credible sources of information” on its platform.

“We are discovering the latest facts by placing them on the dedicated events page at the top of the timeline,” the spokesman said.

[Tags ToTranslate] 5G [t] Coronavirus [t] Features [t] Tech [t] Lifestyle