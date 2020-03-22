Coronavirus: 7 more positive tests for Covid-19 at SBS Nagar, Punjab Toll 21 – News in India

Seven other Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar people in Punjab tested positive for the new coronavirus on Sunday. These people contacted a 70-year-old man from Pathlawa village in the county who died from the coronavirus last week.

SBS Nagar Civil Surgeon, Dr. Rajinder Bhatia confirmed the development by saying that patients were already isolated in hospitals. Health officials said the seven were among 18 close contacts of a 70-year-old man and included family members. In addition, the total number of patients who tested positive in the state touched 21. 14 people tested positive in SBS Nagar district, one person died. One positive case of Covid-19 in Hoshiarpur district has been reported.

On Saturday, seven people in the Doaba region, including six family members of a 70-year-old Bang Bang man from SBS district who died from a Covid-19 crash on Wednesday, tested positive for the disease.

Family members of the septuagenarian patient include his three sons, a 36-year-old daughter, a 40-year-old daughter-in-law, and a granddaughter of 17 years. The seventh positive person is a 68-year-old man from Moranwali village in Garhshankar district of Hoshiarpur district who has been in contact with an elderly victim from Banga. Meanwhile, four new cases that have been reported include three Mohali and one from Amritsar.

70-year-old Baldev Singh, a resident of Pathlawa village, returned from Italy on March 7th. He died on Wednesday from a coronavirus at a civilian hospital, Banga City, SBS, Nagar Municipality, Punjab. The entire village of Pathlawa, which has a population of 3,000, has been sealed by the district government, while nearly 200 close contacts of the deceased are under home quarantine.

