Coronavirus: 9th case of American virus from China confirmed in Santa Clara County, California

BEIJING – The ninth US case of new coronavirus from central China has been confirmed in California, the Centers for Disease Control reported on Sunday.

The case was the second found in Santa Clara County, but health officials said it was not related to the first.

The infected person is a woman who recently traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the epidemic that began in December. The woman, a visitor to the United States, was never sick enough to be hospitalized, but was isolated.

This is the fourth case reported in California. Other cases in the United States have been reported in Illinois (2), Massachusetts (1), Washington (1) and Arizona (1).

The first person-to-person spread of the new virus was confirmed Thursday in Chicago. The individual is married to the Chicago woman who fell ill with the virus after returning from a trip to Wuhan.

The US State Department has issued a “do not travel” warning to China as concerns over the coronavirus epidemic grow, and the World Health Organization has declared the epidemic a global emergency.

The death toll in China has reached 304, and the number of people infected worldwide has exceeded 14,550, the vast majority of them in China. The first death outside of China was reported Sunday in the Philippines.

There is no immediate threat to the general public.

