Coronavirus: A choir rehearsal, party dance, and carnival ball – three events that caused the innocent to spread

A few days after the United States announced its first death report from the Corona Virus in Washington state, Donald Trump said the widespread outbreak in the United States was not inevitable.

A day later, he said, the Democrats’ criticism of his leadership in the impending crisis was a “deception” just like their impeachment.

On March 12, he suspended his election rally. The NBA and NCAA canceled the games, and a few days later, Disney closed the gates of its parks.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

While cruise ships, nursing homes, and prisons have become viruses, health officials and doctors have pointed to several important events across the United States that have caused a spike in disease, from the locker room. At the Staples Center after the NBA Games to a funeral. In Georgia, which has probably led to others.

Epidemiologists have cited Mardi Gras as an accelerator of the possibility of contracting the disease, while most Americans across the United States have also not been in any order to stay at home or avoid the hustle and bustle of everyday life. They will continue until the end of February.

Read more

But these events show how easily the virus can spread exponentially from one person to another and create a chain of transmission that only one person can get infected within a month of being infected – ten weeks before anyone else. Reach out to dozens.

Here are some of them.

A deaf exercise in Washington

A community choir on Mount Vernon, about an hour north of Seattle, held its weekly rehearsal on March 10 at the Church of Mount Venron Pressbury.

Founded in 1984, the Skagit Valley crawl has about 120 members.

The move came 23 days before Washington Governor Jay Insley issued a house arrest warrant across the country. No cases of the virus have been reported in the area at the time. But that morning, the city’s health department issued a warning to cancel unnecessary rallies. The word had not yet reached the group.

Only half of the group’s singers joined the rehearsal that day.

Over the course of a few days, at least six members reported fever or symptoms. On March 16, 24 people reported the disease, including some members who had participated in the March 10 exercise. One member tested positive for the virus. In the following days, more cases were confirmed

Regardless of the fact that they took part in the exercise, the group provided a treatment list to the provincial health department and contacted everyone in the group.

Without drug addiction, all you need is advice and analysis

Weeks later, health officials believe the exercise may be an “extremely extensive” event, while 45 people have experienced Covid-19 symptoms, including 28 confirmed cases.

Two members, both in their eighties, died.

“Once a week, for eight years, we sat at his feet for eight years, and now that chair is empty … it really brings it home,” said Jim Owen, President of Kerala after the death of a longtime singer. . “

At the time of the recitation, the government had not yet banned large gatherings, although health officials warned that people 60 and older should avoid them.

The group refrains from naming the victims.

“It’s a different virus for everyone,” Caroline President Caroline Comstock told KOMO News.

“Some people had a fever, some didn’t. Some people had a cough, some didn’t. Some people have lost that sense of smell and taste,” he said.

More than 8,600 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Washington this week, according to the state Department of Health. Nearly 400 people died.

In the city of Skagit, nearly 200 cases have been identified in which 23 hospitals have been hospitalized and at least five have died. Thirty-seven people have recovered.

The band hopes to reunite in the fall to prepare for Heralding Christmas concerts in December.

A beach party in Miami

With the return of hot weather last month, hundreds of people flocked to Florida, including hundreds who attended a week-long festival and fundraiser for the LGBTQ National Working Group.

The 27th annual Miami Winter Festival, a six-day event held from March 4 to 10 this year, features beaches and hotel rooms with dance parties, fundraising thousands of dollars and promoting “safe havens, places where we can be ourselves.” “We are surrounded by our chosen family and we are accepted and loved as we are.”

A few days before the event, Miami Mayor Carlos Gimans held a “meeting to address concerns” with state and local officials to address concerns about the outbreak of the virus, which has yet to be identified in the state. “Be very careful … we want to be ready for the safety of our residents and visitors,” the mayor said.

Since the parties began on March 4, several cases have been confirmed in the state. Organizers distributed 10,000 hand sanitary packages.

Weeks later, several participants tested positive for Covid-19. Two men died.

Israel Carrara, a 40-year-old Miami resident, first reported the death toll from the virus. He died on March 26. Born in Cuba, he was a radiologist who trained in Paraguay before leaving for the United States in 2016.

Watch more

“He loved it so much. The specific oppression of the virus, this epidemic, our inability to be together in grief, holding each other and caring for each other,” said Ria Carey, director of the working group.

Ron Rich, a labor volunteer, was hospitalized late in the month before his death.

In a statement, the organization said: “Ron was a familiar face to guests who have attended the Task Force Gala, Festival Party Party and Fort Lauderdale party for the past five years, because his smile and great warmth have made him “More to our service. The hospitality team.”

On March 12, Miami canceled all large gatherings and Florida was declared a state of emergency.

In mid-March, festival participant Tom Carr suffered from fever and chills. He and his wife were tested on March 16, tested positive for coronavirus, and committed suicide at home. A week later, he was hospitalized, according to Aftab-e-Sunnat. He is in intensive care in a coma

“We know there are a lot of places where people before and after the party [during a party] were exposed to the virus at the time of the virus’s development, but we wanted that as soon as possible,” said Kerry on March 16. “Make public information. The health and safety of anyone involved in any task force is very important to us.”

Since the outbreak was first reported in Florida, the state has detected more than 14,300 cases this week. Nearly 300 people died.

Members of the unveiling ceremony of Zolo’s social assistance and please club on February 25 in New Orleans.

A carnival ball in New Orleans

On February 21, four days before Mardi Gras, the Zolo and Pleasure Social Welfare Club held one of the largest black carnival events in New Orleans – its annual ball, a black tie tie with gorgeous ball gowns. And consecutive costumes, live music and coronation this year.

Brian Sims, a member of the organization for 24 years, was the king of this year. Dr. Cana Machias became Queen of Zulu in 2020.

Crow’s annual parade kicked off early in the morning on March 25, when it crashed on February 25, with 1,500 people on 29 boats aboard the city, starting at 8 a.m. and landing in the city for several hours. Congratulations on this journey.

A few weeks later, at least 20 of the 800 members of the hospital were hospitalized or were recovering from coronavirus symptoms.

At least two members were killed, although a New York City council member and chairman of the board of directors of Zulu J Bank said five other members were killed in the epidemic.

Read more

Charles Duchess, a popular coach at Lusher Charter High School, died on March 24.

Larry Hammond, a retired postal worker and king of the 2007 organization, also died late last month.

“It breaks my heart to mark the death of Dr. Larry Hammond … a vital part of the rebirth of our city after Katrina, and [one] a true culture. We have died,” La Toia County Mayor said in a statement. “We mourn all the victims of Kavid with a heavy heart. May he rest in peace.”

The ball was held at the Ernest N Memorial Conference Center, where many carnival balls take the stage. It is a temporary hospital with 1,000 beds for patients to recover from stressful hospitals in the area.

As of this week, more than 16,000 cases of the virus have been identified in the state. Nearly 600 people died.

“What I have done as head of the organization is to make sure we walk with our state leaders and local leaders to make sure we want our brothers to be safe,” said Zulu President Alroy James. Stay at home. “

. [Tags ToTranslate] Coronavirus [t] COVID-19 [t] Donald Donald [t] Washington [t] Miami [t] Florida [t] New Orleans [t] Georgia [t] NBA [t] NCAA [t] Seattle [ t] Jay Insley [t] cantrell latoya [t] news america [t] world [t] news