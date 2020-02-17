[coronavirus:-a-different-70-scenarios-of-covid-19-confirmed-aboard-diamond-princess-cruise-ship]

A further 70 scenarios of coronavirus have been verified aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, bringing the cruise’s full conditions to 355.

Japan’s Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare declared the development this early morning, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

There are a lot more than three,600 men and women on board the ship, which has been docked in Yokohama in Japan considering that February 4.

The quarantined ship is the internet site of the most significant outbreak of the virus, officially named Covid-19, outside the house of China.

The US federal government is making ready to evacuate US citizens from the ship these days and fly them dwelling on a chartered aircraft. Even so people US citizens who have tested constructive for Covid-19 will not be in a position to leave.

Globally there have been more than 69,000 verified situations, and one,669 fatalities from Covid-19 – the huge the greater part in China.