Coronavirus: A food workshop that insisted on working to help the elderly died Covid-19

A worker at a grocery store with cerebral palsy, who was trying to help the elderly, died after signing a Covid-19 contract.

Her mother, Zenobia Shepard, told CNN that Lillany Jordan, from Maryland, insisted she was still working at a Giant Food store in Largo to help buy her elderly.

“It’s just crazy here … but one has to do it,” Shepard told the media.

He added that despite his disability, the 27-year-old “did everything for them. Help them put their food in the walkers to get to the elevators.”

Jordan fell ill in March and died in hospital last week after a spell.

In an emotional interview, Ms. Shepard told MSNBC that more needs to be done to protect food workers during the epidemic.

“The training that should be given about coronavirus and distance learning is how you can say you don’t want to help someone who can hardly walk to put food in a shopping cart,” he said.

No one helped my child. No one is helping the workers. No one is helping workers do their jobs to help them, but they are making money. “

The Jordanian woman was at work on March 16 yesterday, and a spokesman for the food giant told CNN that they were upset to hear the news.

“We can only imagine the annoyance they are experiencing and we have provided our support during this difficult time,” the company said.

In recent weeks, food store workers in the United States have been forced to clean their gloves and dirty masks left behind by shoppers despite the outbreak.

“Parking lots are covered with gloves every day,” Linda St. Dennis, a Safeway employee in California, told Business Insider.

Ms. Dennis said food store workers were at risk because “who knows how long the virus will last in these gloves. It’s insane.”

According to a tracking project hosted by Johns Hopkins University, more than 45,4304 people have tested positive for the coronavirus virus in the United States. The death toll has risen to at least 16,267.

