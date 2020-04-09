Coronavirus: A girl who inspires marijuana reform dies of potential Covid-19 virus

The girl, who inspired the medical marijuana reform, has died of a virus believed to be related to the coronavirus.

Charlotte Figgie, 13, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, died Tuesday after being hospitalized with pneumonia, respiratory problems and seizures.

On Wednesday, the child was treated as a positive Covid-19 test despite having a negative test for the novel virus, said his mother, Page Fig.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

“With a heavy heart, we are writing to let you know that Charlotte Figgie died yesterday,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “Charlotte’s story has directly affected thousands of families around the world and has changed the face of cannabis in many ways.”

According to a Facebook post on March 26, all five members of the Figi family last month suffered from “fever, aches, coughs” and some of them were “trying to breathe”.

Read more

While many families soon recovered from the virus, Charlotte did not recover.

Charlotte was slandered around the world after appearing in a 2014 documentary, Weeds, and her story was told by CNN medical reporter Dr. Sanji Gupta.

After experiencing a seizure at the age of three months, the child was diagnosed with Draut’s syndrome, a rare type of epilepsy that he could not control with medication. Charlotte suffers from 300 major seizures each week due to the syndrome, which puts her in a wheelchair and causes cardiac arrest.

But his condition improved after the Stanley Brothers, producers of marijuana in Colorado, improved plants with low THC levels, which led to the experience of many marijuana users and high CBD levels.

After consuming CBD oil, Charlotte saw a sharp decline in seizures and improved quality of life. She was not expected to live to the age of eight from the beginning, but the child beat the estimate.

The extract, created by the Stanley brothers, was later dubbed “Charlotte’s Website” in honor of the child.

Without drug addiction, all you need is advice and analysis

Charlotte’s recovery helped her family travel across the country to help control the stigma surrounding medical marijuana. She also encouraged her mother to start a nonprofit called Realm of Care, which has come under increasing scrutiny for the benefits of medical marijuana.

“Charlotte was ten feet tall and carried the world on her shoulders,” the Stanley brothers wrote in memory of the child.

They add: “Inspiration is a word without words, just as it is brave, vibrant, strong and beautiful. He was divine.” “He grew up, was raised by a community and protected love, and he wanted the world to see his suffering so that they could find a solution. He stood up every day, bravely awakened others and with it,” he said. A smile that infected your soul in a cell.

CNN also commemorated Charlotte on Thursday with the help of Dr. Gupta, who had a close relationship with him during the filming of the documentary.

She said Charlotte helped her, as a specialist, identify the potential benefits of medical marijuana and how it affects patients’ lives.

“Charlotte changed the world. She certainly changed the world and my mind,” Dr. Gupta wrote in an interview with CNN. “He opened my eyes to the possibility of a black cannabis drug. He showed me that it works to stop his paralyzing seizures, and that’s the only thing he did. The shape of a plant,” he said. “A doctor will be just as morally failed.”

He and Pepi Harlow CNN suffocated while talking about Charlotte and her differences in the air.

Although medical experts have been more skeptical about the use of medical marijuana in the past, it has become more popular in recent years. In 2018, the FDA approved a drug called CBD, called Epidiolex, to help treat people with Draut syndrome.

[Tags ToTranslate] Charlotte Figi [t] Colorado [t] Charlotte