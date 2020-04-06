Coronavirus: A human rights activist was arrested in protest at a New York field hospital run by a controversial Christian group

Police have arrested a gay rights activist who is said to be “a virus” and shouted at a Christian group shouting at the Coronavirus Emergency Hospital in New York’s Central Park.

Wearing a bright pink suit and a bandana, 69-year-old William Talen claimed that 69-year-old William Talen planted a rainbow flag in the Forbidden Area and shouted that “they have no problem in New York City” on Sunday afternoon.

Six police officers removed him and his flag from the hospital, although the NYPD confirmed in a statement on Monday that Tallinn was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing government administration, committing criminal offenses and disorderly conduct.

“He was ordered to leave the area,” he said in a statement from the NYPD.

According to 2015, Talen, also known as Reverend Billy and the Stop Stop, has been arrested more than 50 times for protesting against companies such as JPMorgan Chase, Disney and Starbucks. Talen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Their focus is on providing the highest level of care for all patients who are being treated at our emergency medical center in Central Park,” a Samaritan wallet spokesman told The Independent.

In collaboration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Christian Evangelical Christian Organization opened the 68-bed hospital on March 28 as a special respiratory unit. They opened a similar hospital a week ago in Cremona, Italy.

The humanitarian organization, led by Franklin Graham, son of Rev Billy Graham, has been criticized for its anti-LGBT views.

At a conference held by the Family Research Council in 2014, Mr. Graham said he was not afraid of homosexuals. Instead, he said, “I love them enough” – “I love them enough to take care of them that if they want to live that way, these are the flames of hell for you.”

A spokesman for the spokesman told the Independent in a statement: “The Samaritan wallet treats everyone equally.”

“The Samaritan wallet is no different from the one we’re helping, and we have a history of decades that confirms it right. We’re talking about religion, race, sexual orientation or status,” the statement said. We don’t consider it necessary to comment on such fabrications. ” “Our doors to the Field Emergency Hospital east of the meadow will be open to all New Yorkers who need our help,” he said. “We are here to save lives, which are valuable in God’s eyes – and all of us.” We do it in the name of Jesus. “

Last week, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called the comments on the Samaritan wallet “worrying” and that his government was monitoring the situation to make sure there was no discrimination.

“I’m very concerned that this will be done properly, but if it is done properly,” de Blasio told a news conference at the US Tennis Center in Queens, where there is another field hospital. “We need all the help we can get.” It was being built to help the besieged Al-Murrest Hospital.

