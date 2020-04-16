Coronavirus: a man imprisoned for biting and spitting on police

Terry Simmons was arrested for biting and spitting on police after he claimed to have a coronavirus (Photo: PA)

The man who brutally threatened his neighbors when he invaded the house spat and bit the police officers, claiming he had a coronavirus.

Terry Simmons, 32, was reported to police last week after being noticed that he was banging on people’s doors on St Andrews Road, Cambridge, demanding to be allowed inside.

Simmons then threatened the residents before he broke into one house, claiming he had Covida-19.

He was forced to withdraw before attempting to flee the police officer when they arrived.

Simmons spat on one officer when he was put in a police van, and bit another in his hand while he was in custody at Parkside Police Station.

32-year-old Terry Simmons was reported to the police after he saw that he was banging on the front door in St Andrews Road, Cambridge (photo: Google Maps)

Simmons was sentenced to 36 weeks in Cambridge District Court after pleading guilty of two assaults on an ambulance worker, using violence to secure the entrance and using threatening words to cause alarm or anxiety.

He was also ordered to pay £ 125 in damages.

PC Sean Feline said: “Attacks on emergency workers who are simply trying to do their job are completely unacceptable, the more that we all experience in this difficult time.

The behavior of “Simmons” meant that the residents followed the advice of the government, fearing for their safety and health. “

