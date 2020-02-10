Coronavirus: A new map theorizes that some who escaped Wuhan have reached New Zealand

British researchers have released a new map that predicts the global spread of the novel coronavirus over the next three months.

The graph is based on 60,000 cell phone and flight data from an estimated five million Wuhans who fled during the critical two weeks before the outbreak city was closed.

The theoretical study by researchers from the World Pop Project research group at the University of Southampton used map location data from the Chinese technology company Baidu and international flight routes to create a predictable global risk map for the likely spread of the virus from Wuhan, reports news.com. au.

In the days leading up to January 23, when the city was quarantined, an estimated 59,912 passengers – including 834 infected with 2019-nCoV – flew from Wuhan to no fewer than 382 cities outside mainland China.

The graphic shows the global flight connections. Photo / WorldPop

“The majority of these cities were located in Asia, but important hubs in Europe, the United States and Australia were also in the foreground. A strong correlation was found between the predicted import risks and the reported cases,” the authors wrote.

The map also shows several red lines leading to New Zealand.

“Since there has already been significant expansion, a large number of air travelers (3.3 million in the scenario of a 75 percent reduction in flight volume compared to normal volume) may need to be examined in high-risk cities in China and in travel destinations around the world the following three months from February to April 2020 to effectively limit the spread beyond the current scale. “

The top ten destinations for travelers from Chinese high-risk cities around the New Year were Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, the United States, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Australia.

In Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria and Kenya were at the top.

“A further spread of 2019-nCoV in China and an international export are likely,” the authors concluded.

“All countries, especially regions at risk, should be prepared to curb 2019 nCoV infection.”

The researchers found statistics confirmed by the Wuhan authorities: five million of the city’s 11 million inhabitants had already left the country when they were locked two days before the New Year celebrations.

“Where these travelers went and how high the risk of the virus spreading further inside and outside of China remains an open question,” they wrote.

Passengers walk in front of Hankou train station in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province, before the authorities seal the city. Photo / Chinatopix, via AP

“It is definitely too late,” Jin Dong-Yan, molecular virologist at the University of Hong Kong School of Biomedical Sciences, told AP.

“Five million out. It’s a big challenge. Many of them may not want to return to Wuhan, but hang out somewhere else.

Scientists are looking for a vaccine for the novel corona virus, named after its crown-like spines, which killed more than 900 people, particularly in China. Image / CDCP

“To control this outbreak, we have to deal with it. On the one hand, we have to identify it. On the other hand, we have to deal with stigma and discrimination.”

Over the past week, several countries, including Australia and the United States, have banned non-Australian visitors from China and warned citizens against traveling to the mainland.

A Japanese flag scribbled with a drug shortage message dangles on the cruise ship Diamond Princess, on which 70 tested positive for the corona virus. AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko

The latest figures show that the virus continues to spread. Worldwide, more than 40,500 cases have been confirmed, including 40,146 in mainland China.

The death toll rose to 910, while another 6,000 remain in “severe” condition in the hospital.

There were only one deaths in mainland China, except for two. Hong Kong and the Philippines each recorded one.

The largest single contagion group outside of China is the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is quarantined off Japan after 135 people, including four Australians, tested positive for the virus. There are around 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship.

“Our guests and crew on board Diamond Princess are currently the focus of our entire global organization, and all of our hearts are with each of them,” Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz said in a statement.

“In this unprecedented situation, the Japanese health authorities are working with us to further improve and approve new processes as we adapt our process to the unique challenges of this situation.”

Like its cousins ​​SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome), 2019-nCoV – also known as a novel coronavirus – is a zoonotic that is common in bats that mutate to cause human-to-human transmission enable.

The latest strain is believed to come from Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, where a perfect storm of live and dead pets and exotic animals kept in cramped, unsanitary conditions facilitated the leap in species.

In both SARS and MERS, the virus was transmitted from bats to humans via an intermediate reservoir or a host. SARS were palm civets, MERS camels.

The intermediate level remains unknown for 2019-nCoV, but suspects include the pangolin – the world’s most traded animal – and the snake, although direct transmission of the bat to humans has not been excluded.