Coronavirus: a new map theorizes that some who escaped Wuhan reached New Zealand

British researchers have released a new map predicting the global spread of the new coronavirus over the next three months.

The graph is based on cell phone and theft data from 60,000 of the estimated five million residents of Wuhan who fled in the critical two weeks before the city was locked out.

The desk study, conducted by researchers at the World Pop Project research group at the University of Southampton, used map location data from Chinese tech giant Baidu and international flight routes to create a predictive global risk map virus spread likely in Wuhan, news.com reports. at.

It revealed that about 59,912 air passengers – including 834 infected with 2019 nCoV – flew from Wuhan to as many as 382 cities outside of mainland China in the days leading up to January 23, when the city was placed in quarantine.

The graph shows airline connections around the world. Photo / WorldPop

“The majority of these cities were in Asia, but the main hubs in Europe, the United States and Australia were also important, with a strong correlation between the expected import risks and the cases reported,” wrote the officials. authors.

The map also shows several red lines that follow New Zealand.

“Given that significant propagation has already occurred, a large number of air travelers (3.3 million in the scenario of a 75% reduction in travel compared to normal volumes) may need to be checked at origin in high-risk cities in China and in destinations around the world for the next three months from February to April 2020 to effectively limit the spread beyond its current extent. “

Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, the United States, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Australia are the top ten global destinations for travelers from high-risk Chinese cities around Lunar New Year.

In Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria and Kenya topped the list.

“A new spread of nCoV 2019 in China and international exports are expected to occur,” the authors concluded.

Scientists are rushing to find a vaccine against the new coronavirus, named after its crown-shaped spikes, which have killed more than 900 people, mainly in China. Image / CDCP

“All countries, especially vulnerable regions, should be prepared for efforts to contain the 2019-nCoV infection.”

The researchers noted a statistic confirmed by Wuhan authorities: five million of the city’s 11 million residents had already left when it was locked, just two days before Lunar New Year.

“Where these travelers have gone and how high the risk of spreading the virus inside and outside of China remains high,” they wrote.

Passengers walk outside Hankou Station in Wuhan, central Hubei Province, before authorities seal off the city. Photo / Chinatopix, via AP

“It is definitely too late,” said Jin Dong-Yan, molecular virologist at the School of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Hong Kong.

“Five million dollars. It is a big challenge. Many of them may not return to Wuhan but will stay elsewhere.

“To control this outbreak, we have to deal with it. On the one hand, we have to identify them. On the other, we have to tackle the problem of stigma and discrimination.”

Last week, several countries, including Australia and the United States, banned non-Australian visitors from China and warned citizens against traveling to the mainland.

A Japanese flag scribbled with a message about drug shortages hangs from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where 70 tested positive for coronavirus. Photo AP / Eugene Hoshiko

The latest figures show that the virus continues to spread, with more than 40,500 confirmed cases worldwide, including 40,146 in mainland China.

The death toll has risen to 910 while 6,000 others remain in “serious” condition in hospital.

All but two of the deaths occurred in mainland China, Hong Kong and the Philippines, each recording one.

The largest group of infections outside of China is on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess, which remains in quarantine off Japan after 135 people, including four Australians, tested positive for the virus. There are approximately 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship.

“Our guests and our crew aboard Diamond Princess are at the center of our entire global organization right now and all of our hearts are with them all,” said Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz in a statement.

“In this unprecedented situation, the Japanese Ministry of Health authorities are working with us on further improvements, approving new procedures as we adapt our process to the unique challenges of this situation.”

Like its cousins ​​SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome), nCoV 2019 – also known as the new coronavirus – is a zoonosis commonly found in bats that have mutated to allow transmission between humans.

The last strain would come from the wholesale market of Huanan Seafood in Wuhan, where a perfect storm of domestic and exotic animals – living or dead – kept in cramped and unsanitary conditions, facilitated the jump of the species.

In the case of SARS and MERS, the virus has been transmitted from bats to humans via an intermediate reservoir or host. With SARS, they were palm civets, with MERS, they were camels.

Intermediate remains unknown for 2019-nCoV, but suspects include pangolin – the most trafficked animal in the world – and snake, although direct transmission from bats to humans has not been ruled out .

.