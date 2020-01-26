Coronavirus: a patient diagnosed with the first case of viral respiratory disease in Orange County

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed Saturday in Orange County, health officials said.

The Communicable Disease Control Division of the Orange Health Care County Agency, which has received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the infected person was a traveler from Wuhan, China.

Respiratory disease sickened 1,975 people and killed 56, almost all of them in Wuhan.

The patient was transported to a local hospital and the isolation is in good condition, officials say.

Health officials said there was no evidence that person-to-person transmission had occurred in the county and that the current risk of local transmission remained low.

A passenger who landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday evening was hospitalized for a precautionary medical assessment amid growing concerns about the viral infection.

The Los Angeles Children’s Hospital has confirmed that a patient with a common strain of coronavirus is being treated. Hospital officials say children with four different types of coronavirus are treated regularly, including the recently admitted patient.

Canada, Australia and Malaysia reported their first cases on Saturday and Japan, its third. On Friday, France confirmed three cases, the first in Europe, and the United States identified its second, a Chicago woman who had returned from China.

