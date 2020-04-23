A Washington State Sheriff’s Office, which has reported the first case of coronavirus in the United States, has said he refuses to comply with orders issued by the governor.

Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Tuesday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.

“He has no plans. He has no details. This is simply not good given that we have taken serious steps, such as suspending the fundamental rights,” Mr Fortney said in a lengthy post on what appears to be an account. The general is the sheriff, he started.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

The post explains how he thinks the government should take a “all or nothing” approach to shutting down the government’s economy.

“Perhaps the time has come to take a balanced approach so that our economy can move safely again and allow small businesses to once again provide income for their families,” the post said. “Save your jobs.”

Read more

“If we want to allow government contractors and potters to provide for their families, then it’s time to open that freedom to other small business owners who are comfortable working in the current situation.”

Opposing the governor, the sheriff seemed reluctant to legally comply with the housekeeping instruction at the provincial level.

“As I said before, I have not followed any instructions for staying at home.

“I believe that preventing the employment of employers for their jobs and providing for their families with the right to life, liberty and security of person,” the post said.

The post claims that the sheriff wrote about it about two weeks ago, but decided to refuse because of “respect for the governor” and “false hope.”

The city of Sonohumish was the first to report a coronavirus test on January 20.

There are currently more than 2,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city, according to data from the Snowmash Healthcare Center.

[Tags ToTranslate] Coronavirus [t] Washington County [t] America [t] America [t] World [t] News