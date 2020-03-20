Coronavirus: A search at cases and restrictions in the Pacific

By RNZ

International locations all around the Pacific are deepening their limits to include the unfold of the coronavirus.

Around the area, 21 persons have now examined optimistic for Covid-19, while dozens additional are staying held in isolation even though tests are carried out.

Fiji declared its 1st scenario yesterday, although in the worst influenced territory, Guam, the quantity of scenarios has risen to 12.

Fiji’s prime minister Frank Bainimarama, flanked by federal government officers and ministers, announces the country’s initially case of Covid-19 coronavirus on Thursday. Photo / RNZ

Below is the hottest on Friday

French Polynesia has viewed its whole improve by a few, to six.

Guam noticed 4 new cases, bringing its overall to 12.

Most international locations have now strengthened or launched border controls.

In this article is a state-by-nation guidebook to what actions just about every nation and territory has introduced, but the essential message from most nations is: You should not go.

Fiji

The murmurings experienced been circulating all working day on Thursday, worry buying started at supermarkets, and a prominent rugby match was cancelled in anticipation. Then, immediately after various delays, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama fronted the country and verified it, Fiji experienced its initially circumstance of Covid-19.

Mr Bainimarama claimed the person experienced just lately returned to Lautoka from abroad, and is in isolation in hospital.

“The particular person in dilemma was identified, isolated and examined Tuesday night at the Lautoka hospital,” Mr Bainimarama said. “The patient stays less than near health care supervision and he is in a steady condition.”

Mr Bainimarama said there was no proof of any group transmission, but the town of Lautoka – Fiji’s second-largest – has been placed in helpful lockdown.

From midnight past night, all faculties and non-necessary firms in the increased Lautoka place have been purchased shut, and the governing administration has requested all who dwell in the space to continue to be in the place.

Gatherings of additional than 20 folks – like meetings and religious expert services – are now banned, and all nightclubs, gyms, cinemas, swimming swimming pools and health centres have also been ordered closed.

Mr Bainimarama also tightened Fiji’s border restrictions, extending a travel ban to persons from the United States and Europe, like the British isles.

All travellers are essential to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival.

Guam

With 12 instances in whole, the US territory of Guam is now the worst-hit of the Pacific countries and territories.

Yesterday, the authorities verified that four much more scenarios were being identified, when dozens additional were being in isolation awaiting test benefits.

In a statement, the health and fitness section mentioned only a single of the four new scenarios experienced a vacation record, boosting fears of community transmission.

From noon these days, all general public areas, bars, dining places, recreation and leisure facilities will be ordered shut.

Churches have also been questioned to halt general public attendance and to restrict quantities at funerals.

The authorities has already imposed necessary quarantine for everyone arriving on the island.

French Polynesia president Edouard Fritch confirms the Pacific region’s initial situation of Covid-19 at a news convention in Tahiti on Thursday. Photograph / RNZ

French Polynesia

There had been 3 additional confirmed coronavirus situations in French Polynesia on Thursday, like the very first in Moorea, bringing the territory’s overall to 6.

At a news meeting in Papeete, the president Edouard Fritch and the French Higher Commissioner Dominque Sorain explained only people are now allowed to enter French Polynesia.

Actions will be further more limited, and universities and childcare centres have been requested closed.

The first circumstance in French Polynesia – and the Pacific – came a week back when the territory’s member of the French Nationwide Assembly, Maine Sage, returned from Paris with the virus.

She is recognized to be recovering.

New Caledonia

The New Caledonian government has ordered the closure of community sites, this kind of as dining establishments, bars, nakamals and casinos, for two months.

The new measures ended up announced soon after two people today with the coronavirus had been identified on Wednesday. The pair were two who arrived from Australia for their honeymoon on Tuesday.

Meetings of much more than 20 individuals are now banned in New Caledonia and faculties, instruction institutes and the university have been shut.

Non-inhabitants are not permitted to enter New Caledonia, whilst passenger targeted traffic among New Caledonia and Wallis and Futuna, a further French territory, has been suspended.

The president, Thierry Santa, has urged companies to permit get the job done to be finished from dwelling.

In suburban Noumea, a suburban athletics centre has by now been transformed into a quarantine facility.

Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital. Photo / Fb

Samoa

Samoa, only just coming through the other facet of a measles epidemic that killed 83 individuals, is now awaiting check final results for its initial suspected situation of Covid-19.

Just one man or woman from Auckland is getting held in an Apia medical center. A governing administration assertion on Wednesday explained examination effects would acquire “10-20 doing work days”, but that was amended on Thursday, with exam success now expected to take a few to five.

Possibly way, Samoa’s cupboard will hold a special conference nowadays to choose on further more limitations. But Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi hinted in a radio show last evening that this could entail a total border shutdown.

He instructed 2AP that flights to and from Australia “will be stopped for a incredibly very long time,” though flights to New Zealand could be seriously curtailed.

Tuilaepa mentioned if the exams appear again beneficial, the nation could go into lockdown – that would contain shutting colleges, companies and general public transportation. Comparable to what transpired in the measles outbreak.

Samoa currently has some of the strictest actions: all arrivals need to have a healthcare certificate, and people today will need to self-isolate in advance of travelling. But basically, the Samoan governing administration is inquiring people to vacation there at all – which include Samoans overseas returning for reunions, weddings, funerals etcetera.

American Samoa

American Samoa at this time necessitates non-US passport holders to devote at the very least 14 times in Hawaii right before moving into, according to the US Facilities for Illness Regulate and Avoidance.

In a letter to the US interior secretary, the territory’s governor Lolo Matalasi Moliga claimed “there is great worry that our healthcare support shipping and delivery procedure could collapse if the projections and estimates on the share of people who will be infected in the local community keep real.”

The authorities has produced a Covid-19 taskforce, and introduced in self-isolation necessities and weighty screening at the border.

It has also banned cruise ships, but produced an exception on Wednesday to let the cruise ship Norwegian Jewel, which experienced been bobbing all around in the Pacific immediately after it was rejected by four international locations, to refuel.

The ship was inspected by the US Coast Guard, and nobody was permitted to disembark. It is now on its way to Hawaii.

Cook dinner Islands

Any individual who would like to go to the Cook Islands will have to devote 14 times self-quarantined in New Zealand beforehand. All flights from French Polynesia, Australia and the US have been suspended, and the selection of flights from Auckland have been whittled down.

Rarotonga Airport. Image / RNZI

If you do get there, you will not likely be authorized further than Rarotonga for a while. The Prepare dinner Islands health and fitness secretary, Josephine Aumea Herman, explained that from Saturday, all travellers to the Pa Enua – the outer islands – should initial be quarantined in Rarotonga.

“The complete reason close to this is to deliver the Pa Enua a safeguard so that we can rather much prevent the virus likely to the Pa Enua,” she mentioned.

Ms Aumea Herman mentioned health officials visited the outer islands past week to ensure their preparedness.

Nauru

Nauru has declared a Point out of Disaster as it prepares for Covid-19.

President Lionel Aingimea said in an handle that there are no conditions in Nauru but he states the coronavirus could be devastating if it arrives.

Stringent quarantine and border protection measures are in place, necessitating all travellers to commit 14 times in accepted changeover lodging, ahead of becoming authorized into the community.

Flights to and from Nauru have been reduced to 1 return provider to Brisbane the moment a fortnight.

Mr Aingimea reported Nauruans really should apply social distancing, avoiding un-needed human get hold of and mass gatherings.

Tonga

In Tonga, more durable measures had been released on Tuesday evening, with people today from international locations with group transmission of Covid-19 now needed to shell out 14-days self-isolated in a country with less than 60 conditions – a measure that has an effect on Australia.

Even so the restriction does not use to Tongan citizens, permanent citizens or their immediate loved ones associates.

In the meantime, a quarantine web-site has been set up at the Taliai Army Camp in Fua’amotu, with a few folks now getting held there.

Tokelau

Tokelau, a New Zealand territory north of Samoa, is only accessibe by boat and any one coming from a region with confirmed situations of coronavirus will not be allowed to board. Returning Tokelau people ought to devote 14-days self-isolating in Samoa ahead of boarding.

Tuvalu

Anybody hoping to go to Tuvalu will have to commit 14-times of isolation in Fiji, Kiribati, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu or Solomon Islands prior to embarking for the place.

The runway at the airport in Funafuti, Tuvalu. With only 3 flights a 7 days, the runway doubles as the little atoll’s most important recreation place. Photograph / RNZ

Solomon Islands

Universities in the cash, Honiara, and the broader Guadalcanal province have been requested shut, with a few suspected conditions returning detrimental this 7 days.

In a national deal with on Thursday, primary minister Manaseeh Sogavare declared a 90 working day ban on all cruise ships and personal yachts.

Mr Sogavare also mentioned that from Sunday there would be a main reduction in flights, with Virgin Australia and Air Niugini suspending their solutions from Brisbane and Port Moresby. Solomon Airlines will only fly 3 moments a week to Brisbane.

All worldwide travellers to Solomon Islands are required to undertake 14 times of self-quarantine.

Papua New Guinea

The key minister James Marape has been facing mounting criticism this week in excess of its fragmented reaction to the pandemic, following mixed communication about a probable circumstance that inevitably came again damaging.

Continue to, from Sunday, all incoming global flights will be banned, and a govt Covid-19 taskforce has been shaped.

The lengthy, porous land border with Indonesia has been sealed for two months now, but MPs in the Sepik region have mentioned they will fund bolstered surveillance, as the number of instances in Indonesia continue on to surge.

Provincial governor Tony Wouwou claimed superior surveillance and right quarantine is necessary alongside the 700km frontier.

But he prompt that because it was hard to halt persons coming throughout from Indonesia’s Papua area by boat or by means of the bush, it could be very best to let managed movement at the border article at Wutung.

The Wutung entry facility at the border concerning Indonesia and Papua New Guinea is an crucial trading accessibility issue. Photo / RNZ

“People are however crossing at night time, by means of bush tracks, from the other facet. This is the trouble that we have right now,” Mr Wouwou explained.

A person of the Sepik MPs, opposition leader Belden Namah, has known as on the national federal government to declare a state of emergency to prevent and comprise Covid-19, and send out additional stability forces to management the border.

Palau

As a precautionary measure to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, all colleges in Palau will be closed starting off on Monday until finally 3 April.

All govt-sponsored events, workshops and formal abroad journey has been postponed. Nevertheless, the state is not closing its airport or seaports.

Niue

At present, anyone who’s been in China, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia or Thailand is not allowed in Niue with no published authorisation from the authorities.

Photo / RNZ

Cupboard will be conference to update the travel advisory in the coming days, with Niue’s community broadcaster stating Australia is probable to be integrated in the listing of banned international locations.

The sitting of the Niue Higher Court this 7 days – where the judge travels from New Zealand – has been postponed simply because of coronavirus problems.

Vanuatu

Vanuatu pushed forward with its standard election on Thursday, despite some issues about mass gatherings.

In a countrywide handle on Tuesday the caretaker key minister Charlot Salwai declared the extension of the ban on cruise ship visits to 60 days, the suspension of the labour mobility plan to Australia and New Zealand and a reduction in intercontinental flights into the nation.

Any individual who’s been in one particular of 33 nations – such as Australia – in the previous 14 times will be denied entry.

Marshall Islands

The strictest evaluate is in the Marshall Islands, which has banned all inbound journey entirely right up until mid-April at the the very least.

In a state scattered in excess of remote atolls, with a well being-method which is been devastated by an ongoing dengue fever epidemic that’s stressed eight months, the federal government is generating no apologies for its steps.

Majuro’s frontline of protection towards measles and the new coronavirus is the Ministry of Overall health and Human Service’s airport screening group. Photo / RNZ

“Really frankly, I you should not treatment what the relaxation of the environment thinks about our truly rigid vacation advisory,” the well being secretary, Jack Niedenthal, told RNZ last week. He stated it allowed the Marshall Islands “respiration room” to create quarantine units and put together Covid-19 reaction designs.

“We have to secure our people today,” he explained.

Micronesia

All educational facilities in Federated States of Micronesia have been closed, and the govt says it is operating to bolster its quarantine measures.