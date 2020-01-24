Coronavirus: a SoCal girl fights against an alternative and more common strain of virus

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Infectious disease experts want people to know: Coronavirus is part of a large family of viruses.

They range from colds to more severe strains.

A local toddler is fighting one of these less serious strains.

She has been hospitalized for weeks.

Christmas is waiting at Gloria Aguilera.

“She wanted a Minnie Mouse scooter and phone,” she said.

But instead of opening the gifts, Aguilera’s 3-year-old daughter, Aliyah Cordova, spent the holidays clinging to life.

“At first they just told me it was a viral flu,” said Aguilera.

It sounded like ordinary flu symptoms, but as Gloria’s GoFundMe page shows, Aliyah’s condition quickly deteriorated.

“Two days after returning home with antibiotics, it was then that she had trouble breathing,” said Aguilera.

It was then that Aguilera took her daughter to the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital where she was admitted.

She said, “They listened to his lungs and they noticed that his left lung collapsed completely, and that’s when they greeted me immediately.”

On the morning of Christmas Eve, Aliyah was in serious respiratory distress. Doctors placed her on a ventilator.

A few days later, Aguilera learned that her daughter was suffering from a coronavirus.

She said, “When I heard it on the news, that’s when I started asking the doctors if I should worry? Is it contagious or not? They told me that it was not the same tension.

It’s not the same strain that makes the headlines.

CHLA infectious disease experts told Eyewitness News that they have identified Aliyah’s coronavirus as NL63, one of the four most common strains that cause cold symptoms.

It is very different from the new strain of coronavirus from animals in Wuhan, China.

The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provide a list of the seven types of coronavirus found in humans.

The one in China is known as Novel Coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV). Since it was first detected in Wuhan, China last year, Chinese health officials have identified 830 cases, resulting in 25 deaths.

Adventist health care specialist Anthony Anthony Cardillo said, “Our immune system has never seen this virus before. This is why we are all very sensitive.”

But as with any cold or flu virus, doctors say the very old and very young are more likely to succumb to secondary infections. After a month in the hospital, Aguilera says her daughter should recover fully. She hopes others will learn from her story.

“If you don’t think your child is getting the care you need, take him somewhere where he will do all the tests possible to find out what’s wrong with your child,” said Aguilera.

Hopefully soon, Aliyah will have the Christmas she has been waiting for.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.