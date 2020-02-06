Coronavirus: a third British patient tests positive

A third person in the UK has tested positive for the coronavirus, said England’s chief medical officer.

Professor Chris Whitty said the person, who has not contracted the virus in the UK, is currently being transferred to one of the four infectious disease treatment centers in the UK.

Two other patients are still being treated at the Infectious Diseases Center at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle upon Tyne.

In a statement, Professor Whitty said: “Another patient tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to three.

“The individual did not acquire this in the United Kingdom.

“The patient is transferred to a specialized NHS center, and we are using robust infection control measures to prevent a possible further spread of the virus.

“The NHS is well prepared to handle these cases and we are now working quickly to identify the contacts the patient may have had.”