Coronavirus: A tiger zoo test in New York is positive for Covid-19

A four-year-old tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the virus, probably the first case of an animal in the United States.

Nadia and six other big cats had a sign of a dry cough and were thought to have been infected by an asymptomatic member of the zoo staff.

“Excessive” cats have been tested with caution, and the animals are reportedly doing well under veterinary care.

Nadia and her sister Azol, along with two other tigers and three other lions, are experiencing symptoms of Quaid 19, according to the Wildlife Conservation Association.

The agency says the test was approved by the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory.

In addition to the appetite-suppressing experience, the animals are “bright, alert and interactive with their guards,” the organization said in a statement. “It’s not yet clear how the disease develops in big cats because different species can react differently to new infections, but we will continue to monitor them closely and predict complete recovery.”

According to the USDA, the tiger experienced symptoms on March 27.

The agency said in a statement that USDA officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “are monitoring the situation and are working to support state and local health departments and government animal health officials.” “Government animal welfare and leadership officials are leading the way in deciding whether animals should be tested for coronavirus, whether in this zoo or elsewhere.”

The agency recommends that anyone who experiences Covid-19 symptoms should “limit contact with animals as a precaution, including pets, during their illness,” as they did with other people. “

Although there have been no reports of domestic animals being infected with the virus in the United States, the agency advises people to “limit contact with animals until more information is available about the virus.”

The New York Zoo is closed during the epidemic, but its main staff is caring for 6,000 animals indoors.

Four other zoos and aquariums in the city – including Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and New York Aquarium – were closed on March 16.

