Coronavirus: a viral epidemic leaves 41 dead and 1,200 sick while new cases appear in France, Australia and Malaysia

BEIJING – Chinese city of Wuhan, already stranded by the virus, has already banned most vehicles in the city center and Hong Kong has announced that it will close schools for two weeks as authorities rushed to stop the spread on Saturday of an illness that has infected more than 1,200 people. and killed 41.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said her government would increase its emergency response level, the highest, and close elementary and high schools for two weeks in addition to the week’s Lunar New Year holidays next. They will reopen on February 17.

Lam said direct flights and trains from Wuhan would be blocked. The epidemic started in the city in central China and has spread across the country and abroad, fueled by millions of people traveling on the country’s longest vacation.

As a sign of increasing pressure on Wuhan’s health care system, the official Xinhua news agency said the city plans to build a second makeshift hospital with around 1,000 beds. The city previously announced that construction of a hospital of the same size is underway and is expected to be completed on February 3.

The vast majority of infections and all deaths have occurred in mainland China, but new cases are appearing. Australia and Malaysia reported their first cases on Saturday and Japan reported its third. On Friday, France confirmed three cases, the first in Europe, and the United States identified its second, a Chicago woman who had returned from China.

The new virus comes from a large family of so-called coronaviruses, some of which cause nothing worse than a cold. It causes cold and flu symptoms, including cough and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath. It can worsen into pneumonia, which can be fatal.

RELATED: What is Coronavirus?

Most Chinese provinces and cities have issued a level 1 public health alert, the highest of a four-level system, the official China Daily reported on Saturday.

China on Wednesday cut trains, planes and other connections to Wuhan, as well as public transportation in the city, and gradually extended the lockdown to 16 surrounding cities with a combined population of more than 50 million. , greater than that of New York, London, Paris and Moscow combined.

Friday evening and Saturday, the cities of Yichang, Suizhou and Jingzhou were the last to be added to the list.

Wuhan went even further on Saturday, announcing that the use of vehicles, including passenger cars, would be banned in city centers from midnight, state media reported. Only vehicles authorized to transport supplies and for other needs would be authorized after that, according to reports.

The city of 11 million will allocate 6,000 taxis to different neighborhoods, under the leadership of local residents’ committees, to help people get around when they need to, the Chinese state daily China Daily said.

In Hong Kong, where five cases of illness have been confirmed, a marathon that was expected to attract 70,000 participants on February 9 has been canceled, the South China Morning Post reported.

China’s largest celebration, Lunar New Year, took place on Saturday in the shadow of the disturbing new virus. Authorities canceled a host of Lunar New Year events and closed major tourist sites and cinemas.

The National Health Commission has reported an increase in the number of people infected to 1,287. The latest count, coming from 29 provinces and cities of China, included 237 patients in serious condition. Of the 41 deaths, 39 occurred in Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital, and one in Hebei and Heilongjiang provinces.

Most of the deaths are from older patients, although a 36-year-old man in Hubei died earlier this week.

Health officials from Hechi City in Guangxi Province said that a 2-year-old girl from Wuhan was diagnosed with the disease after arriving in the city.

The Australian state of Victoria announced its first case on Saturday, a Chinese man in his 50s who returned from China last week, and the state of New South Wales confirmed three more cases later today.

Malaysia said three people tested positive on Friday, all parents of a father and a son from Wuhan who were diagnosed earlier in the neighboring country, Singapore. Japan has confirmed a third case, a 30-year-old Chinese tourist who arrived from Wuhan on January 18.

The National Health Commission said it was calling on medical teams outside Hubei to help manage the epidemic, one day after videos were posted online showing crowds of masked frantic people lined up for exams and complaints that family members had been turned back to hospitals that were at full capacity.

The Chinese military dispatched 450 medical personnel, some of whom had already been victims of epidemics such as SARS and Ebola, who arrived in Wuhan on Friday evening to help treat the many patients hospitalized for viral pneumonia, Xinhua reported .

Xinhua also said medical supplies were being shipped to the city, including 14,000 protective suits and 110,000 pairs of gloves from central medical stores, as well as masks and glasses.

The rapid increase in the number of reported deaths and illnesses does not necessarily mean that the crisis is worsening, but may reflect better surveillance and reporting of the newly discovered virus.

It is not clear how deadly the new coronavirus is, or even as dangerous as the regular flu, which kills tens of thousands of people each year in the United States alone.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it expects more Americans to be diagnosed with the virus.

The epidemic put a stop to the lunar new year in China, the first day of the year of the rat.

The temples have closed, the Forbidden City of Beijing, Shanghai Disneyland and other major tourist destinations have closed, and people have canceled restaurant reservations before the holidays, normally a period of family reunions, tourist visits and other festivities in the country of 1.4 billion inhabitants.

“We originally planned to return to my wife’s hometown and bought train tickets to leave this afternoon,” said Li Mengbin, who was walking along the moat of the closed Forbidden City. “We ended up canceling. But I’m still happy to celebrate the New Year in Beijing, which I haven’t had for several years.”

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.