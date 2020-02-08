Coronavirus: According to DG Immigration, a special passport for Chinese tourists is to be issued in Malaysia

According to Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud, General Director of Immigration, Chinese tourists with health problems or who have not taken a flight abroad are given a special passport. – Picture from Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, February 8 – Chinese tourists to Malaysia who have health problems or are unable to fly abroad are given a special passport, said Director General of Immigration, Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud, today.

The special ID cards will only be issued after the validation has been received by the Chinese embassy in Malaysia. This follows the Malaysian government’s travel ban on Chinese visitors from Hubei province, including the city of Wuhan, where the new 2019 coronavirus was first discovered in December last year.

“The visas for all Chinese tourists who are still in the country will not be extended, except for those with health problems or for those who have not taken a flight abroad.

“As of January 27, they (tourists) will need to come to the Immigration Service with their departure tickets and confirmation from the Chinese embassy to apply for the special passport,” said Khairul Dzaimee at a press conference after an enforcement action was taken at a residential building in Ara Damansara here ,

He added that the special badges for stays of 14 or 30 days in Malaysia would be issued based on the respective departure dates.

In a previous statement, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the travel ban for Chinese visitors from Hubei Province, including the city of Wuhan, would be extended to other provinces after the Chinese government blocked the areas on.

Dr. Wan Azizah, who is also chairman of the National Civil Protection Committee, said the measure was decided based on the current status of coronavirus infections.

She also said that the Malaysian immigration authorities would implement the travel ban as soon as the Chinese government announced a block in a particular province. – Bernama