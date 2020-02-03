Coronavirus: According to the DPM, special aircraft from Wuhan set off for China to take the Malaysians home Malaysia

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said AirAsia flight AK8264 with 12 crew members and eight mission members departed from Kuala Lumpur 2 International Airport for Wuhan at around 3:00 p.m. – Photo by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, February 3 – A Malaysian government special-purpose plane designed to bring 141 citizens, spouses, and children back from Wuhan, which was blocked by the Chinese authorities because of the outbreak of the new 2019 corona virus, left for China this afternoon.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri, Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said AirAsia flight AK8264 with 12 crew members and eight mission members departed from Kuala Lumpur 2 (klia2) international airport for Wuhan at around 3:00 p.m.

“The aircraft also carried 500,000 pairs of gloves as a contribution to the Chinese government in its operations to combat the nCoV outbreak in 2019 in the Republic,” she said in a statement today.

Dr. Wan Azizah, who is also chairman of the Central Disaster Management Committee, said that all 141 Malaysian citizens, their spouses and children at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport would need to undergo a health check before boarding the plane back to Malaysia.

How long the health checkup will take, how long the immigration will take, and when it will leave Wuhan, however, cannot yet be determined, she added.

Dr. Wan Azizah said that upon arrival in Malaysia, all 167 people on board (141 Malaysian citizens, their spouses and children, 12 crew members, eight mission members and six officials from the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing) would undergo another health check-up at the Air Disaster Unit ( ADU) of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“Those who have been diagnosed with the symptoms are taken to the hospital immediately, while others are taken by bus to a surveillance center where they are monitored for 14 days,” she said, adding that the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma ) will tell their families in Malaysia about flight details, health checkups and quarantine times. – Bernama

