Coronavirus: Adoption Process Suspended for Georgia Family Who Will Meet Their New Daughter in China

MCDONOUGH, Ga. – A family in Georgia was ready to pick up their adopted daughter in China, but their plans were put on hold due to the deadly epidemic of coronavirus.

Noah and Ivy Cleveland said they had spent the past two years in an unpredictable adoption process, but were finally able to book airline tickets and hotel rooms to meet their new daughter, 3-year-old Ruby Faith.

But less than two weeks before the flight’s scheduled departure, their adoption agency said it would have to delay the meeting due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The news came days before the United States announced restrictions on passengers from China and several airlines canceled flights to and from China.

“This is the first time in my life that I have really cried to the point of being sick in my body,” said Ivy Cleveland. “I just lay on her bed, on her crib that I had prepared for her, and I looked at the photos on the wall and her clothes in her closet, and I just understood that this was not happening not right now. “

The U.S. State Department said adoption cases are still being processed, but officials have advised adoptive parents not to travel to China in the coming months.

Noah Cleveland said the recent change to the plans was not only costly, but also questioned the family’s faith.

“I know from my history and my life that there are many things that I would not have signed up for, but at the end of the way God works, I would never trade them,” said Noah Cleveland. “I know it’s only part of our story, it’s part of Ruby’s story, and how amazing it will be to be able to tell her what we did to fight.”

The Clevelands said their new daughter was abandoned in a hospital bathroom at the age of 6 months and that she was diagnosed with hydrocephalus – a swelling of the brain that can cause headaches, reduced vision, loss of coordination and incontinence.

It is not known when the family will be able to travel to China to meet Ruby Faith and take him to his new home in Georgia.

