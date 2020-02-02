Coronavirus: AFC calls emergency meeting based on ACL schedules Sports

Six-time Super League champion Johor Darul Ta’zim on January 31, 2020 in Dubai. The Southern Tigers are the only representatives of Malaysia in Asia’s most prestigious tournaments. – Picture from Facebook / Johor Southern Tigers

KUALA LUMPUR, February 2 – The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has scheduled an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of a seasons shift in its top club competition, the AFC Champions League (ACL), during the 2019 Corona Virus outbreak.

The East Zone group stage games are expected to be played on February 11th and 12th, but travel restrictions and growing health concerns over the deadly virus could force AFC to reschedule, among other things.

The meeting, which is scheduled at the AFC headquarters, involves all major stakeholders, namely member associations, leagues, clubs and trade agencies participating in the ACL.

“The meeting will discuss the impact of various government travel restrictions after the coronavirus outbreak and its classification by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a global health emergency.

“As the Association for Football in Asia, AFC is committed to protecting competition and making reasonable and reasonable plans, including but not limited to shifting seasons in the Eastern Zone,” a federal statement said today.

Earlier media reports said the Australian Football Association had informed AFC that the first group stage games scheduled in Perth and Sydney could not be played after the outbreak due to travel restrictions in the country.

Perth Glory was scheduled to host Shanghai Shenhua on February 11, while Sydney FC were to face Shanghai SIPG the day after.

Six-time Super League champion Johor Darul Ta’zim is the only Malaysian representative in the most prestigious tournament in Asia and was drawn in Group G with the Japanese team Vissel Kobe, Suwon Samsung Bluewings from South Korea and the Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande FC.

The Southern Tigers will face Vissel Kobe at Misaki Park Stadium on February 12, while Suwon Samsung Bluewings will face Guangzhou Evergrande FC at Suwon World Cup Stadium on the same day.

A number of sporting events, including the qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, have been canceled and postponed due to a virus so far. – Bernama