Coronavirus affects African Americans in a disproportionate proportion

A new study lists underlying conditions that increase the risk of coronavirus patients. The top three [high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes] are likely to be found among African Americans, a community where the virus is particularly costly.

COVID-19 left two big holes in the life of Sandy Thomas. “Mom and Penny died, and I’m very sad and lonely there,” said Thomas.

On March 18, her 87-year-old mother, Gertrude, was admitted to the Baltimore Hospital. Just five days later, so was her sister Penny. Both died within a few days of each other in the same intensive care unit.

“Have you got it with you?” Asked CBS News. “Through the grace of God,” Thomas said.

In Maryland, blacks make up 31% of the population, but coronavirus deaths are almost 45%. In Louisiana, African Americans make up 33% of the population, but 56% of deaths. Cities such as New York, Chicago and Washington D.C. also show similar disparities.

“There is no single reason for this to happen,” explains Dr. Selwin Vickers, vice president of medicine and dean of the University of Alabama Birmingham School of Medicine.

Vickers said historical inequalities play a role. “They are not only limited in access to care from time to time, but also to proper nutrition, which is a high percentage of existing conditions,” he said.

NAACP has sounded an alarm this week through the streets of Baltimore.

“Messaging, public health guidance simply didn’t permeate any particular segment of our community,” said Kobi Little of the Baltimore NAACP.

Currently, Thomas’ 39-year-old nephew is also positive. “It’s here and we need to follow the instructions,” she said.

She begs everyone to take the threat seriously. “My mom and sister are gone,” Thomas said. “They were doing everything they were told to do, yet they still got them.”

The CDC is still collecting data on how the coronavirus affects the color community. Critics of the agency’s response say the lack of this data makes it more difficult to respond to the crisis of the country’s most needed communities.

