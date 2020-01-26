Coronavirus: Agong, Permaisuri Agong urge Malaysians to take care of health and safety | Malaysia

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are returning to Malaysia today after a four-day special visit to Japan. – Bernama picture

KUALA LUMPUR, January 26 – Yang-Di-Pertuan-Agong-Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has urged Malaysians to prioritize their safety and health after the new 2019 corona virus spread (2019 -nCoV) in several countries, including Malaysia.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandriah, who expressed concern about the detection of four cases in Malaysia, said people, especially those who live or travel in areas where there are currently cases of 2019-nCoV occur, precautions should be taken and the guidelines of the local authorities should be observed

The royal family and household auditor, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, said that both majesties urged the population to take the initiative to better understand the epidemic and follow the advice and preventive measures taken by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“This includes maintaining a high level of personal hygiene, such as washing your hands frequently with soap and water, using hand disinfectants, and constantly wearing a face mask,” Istana Negara said today.

He said the royal couple also encouraged the public to stay up to date on the outbreak news by reading the latest information released by the Ministry of Health through various channels.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also advised the Malaysians to always contact the Malaysian Ministry of Health and Foreign Affairs, as the People’s Republic of China decided on January 23 to extend the suspension of overseas travel to seven other cities besides Wuhan in Hubei Province.

The cities are Huanggang, Ezhou, Chibi, Xiantao, Qianjiang, Zhijiang and Lichuan.

To date, the MOH has confirmed that four Chinese nationals who entered Singapore from Malaysia via Johor have tested positive for the 2019 nCoV.

Her Majesties also expressed her gratitude and appreciation for the prompt action and continuous monitoring that the MOH of Malaysia and Singapore and the World Health Organization (WHO) have undertaken to ensure the effective implementation of prevention and control measures.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah congratulated the State Department, particularly the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing, on setting up an emergency team to reach Malaysians in the affected areas and other Malaysian diplomatic missions in Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Kunming and Nanning, Shanghai and Xi ‘ and the Malaysian Friendship and Trade Center in Taipei.

Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed hope that the country’s Rapid Response Team (RRT) and Rapid Assessment Team (RAT) would be strengthened to provide contact tracking and screening of international passengers at all Malaysian airports.

In a similar development, Her Majesties also regretted the behavior of several irresponsible parties who had made false statements that others later classified as viral without verifying the facts.

Ahmad Fadil said both majesties hoped that every Malaysian would play his part so as not to cause unnecessary panic among the people or to disturb peace by disseminating information that has not been checked or that may cause controversy.

“Her Majesties urge people to stand by the Ministry of Health fully and to avoid any measures that could interfere with the duties of health workers,” he said. – Bernama