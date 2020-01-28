Coronavirus: AirAsia extends suspension of all flights to and from Wuhan | Malaysia

The suspension of all AirAsia flights from Kota Kinabalu, Bangkok and Phuket to Wuhan, China, will now be extended until the end of February. – Reuters picture

KUALA LUMPUR, January 28 – The suspension of all AirAsia flights from Kota Kinabalu, Bangkok and Phuket to Wuhan, China, will now be extended until the end of February.

In a statement today, the airline said it would also make arrangements for guests with flight bookings to or from any destination in mainland China to receive a credit account or receive a full refund.

“Certain destinations within the AirAsia flight network have imposed travel bans on guests based on nationalities, places of origin, itinerary or the purpose of the trip.

“Guests are advised to inquire with the respective government or embassy office prior to departure,” the company said.

Customers affected by flight changes and travel bans can either choose a credit account that retains the value of their airfare for future travel in their AirAsia BIG loyalty account, or a full refund.

The credit account is only valid for all flights to and from mainland China until February 15 (or February 29 only for flights to and from Wuhan) booked before January 28, while a full refund is only available for all flights to and from to the Chinese mainland, China is valid until February 15 and return flights from February 16 to 29 that were booked before January 28.

AirAsia announced on January 23 that it had temporarily canceled all flights from Kota Kinabalu, Bangkok and Phuket to Wuhan, China, due to health concerns about the spread of the Wuhan corona virus.

The company observed the situation closely and reserved the right to announce further guidelines based on the latest developments.

For more information and the latest updates, the public can follow AirAsia on Twitter (@AirAsia) and Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia), or contact the customer support team at support.airasia.com. – Bernama