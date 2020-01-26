Coronavirus: All flights from Sabah to Wuhan suspended, Minister of State says | Malaysia

Sabah’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Environment, Datuk Christina Liew, said 14 flights to Wuhan are planned every week and flights will resume as soon as the outbreak of the corona virus is contained. – Bernama picture

KOTA KINABALU, January 26 – All flights from Sabah to Wuhan, China were discontinued after the corona virus broke out.

“Only flights to Wuhan have been discontinued and flights to other regions in China are still ongoing,” she told reporters after attending the state-owned Chinese New Year Open House today.

Also present were Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin with his wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni and Sabah Prime Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal together with his wife Datin Seri Shuryani Shuaib.

Christina said a number of other initiatives have been taken, such as leading a delegation to countries in Europe and Australia to promote and market Sabah as a tourist destination.

In the meantime, Mohd Shafie said the Sabah government has taken various preventive measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, particularly health checks on people arriving at Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

Mohd Shafie was asked to comment on some Sabah hotels that have banned the wearing of masks for their employees. – Bernama