Coronavirus “an Allah’s Decree … Due to the sins of humanity”

The Taliban, believed to be the legitimate government of Afghanistan, released a statement Wednesday urging Afghans to “recite effective prayers” against the Chinese coronavirus, calling it an “Allah decree.”

The Taliban has also been repeatedly pressured by the Afghan government to release its Taliban members, citing the possibility that they would place a high risk of contracting the virus in the locked quarters of a prison.

Voice of America, highlighting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on ongoing talks between the Taliban and the US government, which mediates on Kabul, relayed part of a Taliban statement. The Taliban urged followers to pray to end the pandemic, and lamented the virus as a “decree of Allah … for the disobedience and sins of humanity or for other reasons.”

Pakistan’s The Daily Times translated a longer portion of the statement showing that the group seemed to come up with the theory that the virus was a punishment, but only a potential explanation.

“Our Muslim nation must consider this disease a decree of Allah (SWT) and deal with it according to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH),” read the translation in the Daily Times. “According to the scholars’ guidelines, people should recite effective prayers and astaghfar (seeking forgiveness) frequently, increase the reading of the Holy Qur’an, give alms and charity, and turn to Allah (SwT) in repentance for their past sins.”

By attributing the disease to a supernatural cause, the Taliban seem to disagree with the theories raised by other jihadist groups, particularly the Iranian government and its Houthi allied movement in Yemen. Shiite groups have accused the enemy forces, usually the United States or “Zionists”, of creating the Chinese coronavirus in a laboratory, echoing false statements by the Chinese Communist Party.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has announced that he will place the coronavirus response leadership in the hands of the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a U.S.-designated terrorist organization. He said, “This measure may also be considered as an exercise in biological defense and add to our sovereignty and national power, given the evidence that suggests this is a biological attack.”

International PressTV’s propaganda blame the “Zionist elements” for “developing a deadly strain of the virus against Iran”, ignoring the fact that there was a major outbreak in both America and Israel, where Iran he usually accuses the “Zionist elements of operating”. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the former president of the country, wrote an open letter to the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, demanding that the organization reveal “the laboratory he produced, and the elements that spread “the coronavirus” and others. centers that supported biological warfare (sic). “

In Yemen, where Iran’s Representative Houthi continues to wage a civil war with the legitimate government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, Houthi’s Chief of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, has filed a similar claim against the United States. .

“The coronavirus is created by the United States, and those who kill the Yemeni nation with their weapons do not feel responsible for the lower-cost Yemenis,” al-Houthi reported on social media.

The Houthis are a jihadist organization whose motto is “God is the great, death in America, death in Israel, a curse on the Jews, a victory in Islam”.

The Taliban have made it clear that they fear for the health of their terrorists in the Afghan prison system; Medical experts have encouraged global populations to try to “distance social” and prevent crowded areas from slowing down the spread of the virus. The terrorist organization on Monday issued a statement “expressing concern at the lack of cleanliness and sanitary facilities in prisons, warning that the spread of coronavirus in Afghan prisons could lead to a major humanitarian disaster,” according to Khaama Press, Afghan.

“The statement added that the Afghan government would be responsible in the event of a disaster in Afghan prisons,” said Khaama. “This comes when the Taliban group is awaiting the release of at least 5,000 Afghan prisoners after a peace agreement is signed with the United States later this month.”

Kabul has agreed to release the 5,000 prisoners in a deal announced in December, one the Taliban initially denied had occurred. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani later confirmed that he had agreed to release the prisoners, but in three separate groups, beginning with a wave of 1,500 prisoners on March 14.

US Special Envoy for Afghan Peace Zalmay Khalilzad lobbied Kabul on Twitter for the release of prisoners on Thursday, calling the situation in the country a “matter of life and death” in the light of the outbreak of Chinese coronavirus, apparently in contrast to the other 17 years of war.

“This crisis undermines security. The coronavirus is a deadly threat and it requires Afghans to put their country and their people first. It’s a matter of life and death,” Khalilzad wrote. “The coronavirus makes the release of prisoners urgent; time is the essence. We promise to do our part and after consultation with all relevant parties, the United States understands that. “

Afghanistan borders China, where the virus originated in November 2019. It has currently confirmed 22 cases of Chinese coronavirus and have not been killed. Doctors have said a man, Wahid Ahmad, was cured of the disease.

“Strong morality is the most important thing. We are all Muslims and we believe in Allah, and that strengthens the coronavirus, “Ahmad told the Tolo News in Afghanistan in an interview this week.” On the first day, I was very scared. Within three days I realized that it was a beatable virus. “

