Coronavirus and Buying Supplies: Getting the Toilet Paper Shortage – News – The Palm Beach Post

Last Friday afternoon in western Iowa, a man was waiting in line for a purchase of toilet paper from a local Dollar General store when another customer began giving the man grief over it, according to local police.

It was the amount of toilet paper purchased. After being threatened by the aggressive behavior of another customer, the toilet paper buyer showed up for a gun defense.

“It culminated in an almost physical confrontation,” Atlantic Iowa Police Lieutenant Devin Hogue told the U.S. TODAY.

After all, neither person is injured, but the original attacker was charged this week with disorderly conduct, adding to police’s recent desire to explode over the bath tissue. In Florida last month, sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for stealing an alleged 66 rolls of toilet paper from a Marriott hotel. In California, Beverly Hills police found 192 rolls of toilet paper in a SUV stolen last week.

All are symptoms of a shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic – a shortage of supply due to an increase in demand that goes beyond the mere purchase and collection of panic.

So why can’t we find toilet paper yet?

According to experts, empty store shelves are also caused by a fundamental change in the demand for certain types of household toilet paper, as well as supply chain demand between factories and shops.

There is still hope: Two of the main ingredients used in the manufacture of toilet paper – paper fiber and water – are abundant. Production will be accelerated in American factories operating 24-7. And experts will soon expect more abundant stock on store shelves.

“I can’t give you an exact figure, but I say we’re doing more than ever,” said Arist Mastorides, director of family care at Kimberly-Clark, North America, a manufacturer of Cottonelle toilet paper and other paper products. “It’s a significant amount to cover what we think is being used by people who travel less and stay more at home.”

That’s part of the problem right now – not just collecting and not because people go to the bathroom more than usual. It’s also because so many consumers go to the bathroom in different places before a pandemic – at home instead of at work, which often uses different toilet paper than at home.

What is the difference between toilet paper at home and at work?

One type of bath towel – for the commercial market – is often made from a single layer of recycled fiber and is usually found on rolls in businesses and public spaces. The second type – retail toilet paper – is often made of two-ply virgin fiber and is usually much softer to use at home.

According to the Georgia-Pacific region, which manufactures quilted northern toilet paper and other paper products, this relocation due to home protection rules would result in an estimated 40% increase compared to average daily household use.

Demand has grown “in retail and will remain stable or grow in the commercial market” due to use in busy healthcare facilities and other essential businesses, said Atlanta-based Georgia-Pacific spokesman Eric Abercrombie. Abercrombie said the company still expects demand for toilet paper in the commercial market to decline as “business and holiday plans change”.

At the same time, demand for retail toilet paper increased to unpredictable heights in March. Toilet paper sales were $ 1.45 billion for the four weeks ended March 29, up 112% from a year earlier, according to Chicago-based market research firm IRI. Retail stores were unable to keep enough supply on the shelves, and demand strained the supply chain.

The toilet paper supply chain has not been built on dramatic changes and seasonal changes in demand, says Scott Luton, CEO and founder of digital media company Supply Chain Now. “It’s not like a pumpkin during the fall and chicken wings during the Super Bowl.”

Luton also notes that reallocating commercial toilet paper to retail shelves “is not easy to do,” even if its stocks sit intact in the warehouses of closed companies.

When will toilet paper reach stores?

Getting more product to market is another matter. For example, Georgia-Pacific has 14 plants in 11 states that produce toilet paper. Before the packages reach the retail shelves, they can first be transported by truck to a regional distribution center.

“We’re working to maximize the number of shipments we can load and ship out of our facilities – you can just load and unload so fast,” Abercrombie wrote in an email. In the last week of March, “our factories and regional distribution centers were able to ship 120% of normal capacity. We also work with customers for direct shipments where possible to reduce delivery time. We do not currently have transportation capacity (trucks and trailers) for shipping. “

In general, this is a well-timed process based on constant demand for a product that does not take long to manufacture in factories. In the case of Kimberly-Clark, the fiber usually comes from North or Latin American trees and is then transported in large white sheets to American mills. The material is then poured into containers in water where it is mixed and formed into massive rolls which are cut into logs and then into smaller individual rolls.

“The whole process happens very, very fast,” said Mastorides, who declined to say exactly how long because of the competition.

The process is also highly automated.

“So when demand has grown, something we’ve never seen before, toilet paper manufacturers can’t keep up,” said Patrick Penfield, a practical professor in the Syracuse supply chain. “They would like to be able to meet all the demand, but they would have to expand their capacity by buying more equipment. It is very expensive. So really all they can do to increase capacity minimally, use overtime or add a new turn if you can. “

According to the largest toilet paper manufacturers in the United States, the mills work 24 to 7 to produce record quantities, including Procter & Gamble, which makes Charmin and other paper products. Everyone has the added challenge of keeping their employees healthy during an outbreak of the coronavirus.

“We keep our best-selling sizes to maximize the number of products shipped to our stores,” said Loren Fanroy, a spokesman for Procter & Gamble.

Kimberly-Clark mastorids also said they would increase production by minimizing the variety of packages commonly made, such as four-packs, eight-packs, and 24-packs. Some deliver the goods directly to retailers, others to distribution centers where it mixes it with other Kimberly-Clark products.

“The limited selection allows us to get that product faster from and through our distribution centers. When we work with our partners to get a limited selection, they will be able to build trucks faster,” Mastorides said.

What about Paper Towels?

Paper towels are made in exactly the same way as toilet paper and by the same companies. But it doesn’t fly off the shelves like toilet paper for many reasons, even though the cleaning supplies are at most during a pandemic. One reason is that reusable cotton towels are often used instead. The second is that the fear of running out of a necessary first-world product – toilet paper – is spreading through social media and other channels.

“We’ve known for a long time that it’s essential to a better life,” Mastorides said. “It’s something they’ve decided to store.”

Retail customers are expected to soon receive more relief as manufacturers increase production, home bathrooms run out of storage space, and at least some commercial products are designed to meet retail demand.

“It’s really just trying to catch that supply chain,” said Abercrombie of Georgia and the Pacific. “We took care of the demand we were able to with respect to the existing inventory. We tried to add functionality where we could, and then also tried to sensibly manage the distribution to get it out. “

