Coronavirus and your legal rights at perform – issues and responses

The modern ‘lockdown’ in the Netherlands has a lot of individuals nervous about the impact on their employment. GMW legal professionals has the responses to some of the most often asked thoughts about the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and what it usually means for your rights as an personnel beneath Dutch regulation.

Can my employer pressure me to occur to perform if I am sick?

No, they are not able to. The Dutch National Institute for Community Health (RIVM) has issued precise assistance all through the coronavirus outbreak: if you are sneezing, or if you have a sore throat, runny nose, coughing or a fever of 38 degrees or about, you are obliged to stay property.

If you are ill, do not go in to do the job in human being. Instead, call or e-mail your employer and report yourself as sick in accordance to your company’s plan and tips.

Can my employer prevent me coming to the office or make me work from residence mainly because of coronavirus?

Yes, your employer may possibly shut your place of work and demand you to remain household or to operate from household, dependent on your function.

Your employer has the proper to near your workplace and protect against you from coming into the premises in buy to prevent the distribute of coronavirus. Your employer is also obliged to adhere to any national assistance pertaining to business enterprise closures during the pandemic.

If your employer asks you to function from household, they are essential to supply you with the essential provides or gear (e.g. notebook or charging cable) to perform your work.

Can I automatically do the job from home since of the lockdown?

No. Whether you are able to perform from property is dependent on your occupation perform, your company’s coverage, your possess work agreement and any special arrangements your firm may perhaps make for working from property through the coronavirus pandemic. You do not have the automated suitable to continue to be home.

If you are fearful about likely to operate through the pandemic, focus on your worries with your supervisor or HR Officer and see if you can attain a reasonable option with each other.

Comply with your company’s direction and go to do the job as regular. Failure to go to do the job with out prior approval could compromise your rights.

Can my employer power me to perform element-time because of coronavirus?

Yes, your employer could reduce your operating hours briefly – but really do not worry.

The Dutch federal government has lately announced new actions for ‘shorter operating times’ (in Dutch: werktijdverkorting or WTV). This ruling permits employers to apply for authorization to reduce performing hrs for up to 6 months if their company actions are drastically decreased due to an unexpected disaster (power majeure) this sort of as the coronavirus outbreak.

If your employer is granted this permission, the unemployment fund will pay back component of your salary – so even if you get the job done considerably less, you will go on to be paid your wage.

Note that this WTV measure does not utilize to workforce on a zero several hours or on-simply call temporary work contract, or to self-utilized business owners (ZZP-ers).

Can my employer pressure me to use my holiday days mainly because company is gradual?

No, your employer can never power you to use your trip days, while they can ask for it.

Can my employer fireplace me because I get the coronavirus?

No, your employer may perhaps not hearth you simply because you contract the coronavirus. Your rights are nevertheless safeguarded below common Dutch employment regulation.

If you are used on a long-lasting agreement and you come to be ill, your employer are unable to terminate your employment for the duration of the first 104 weeks that you are ill.

Can my employer fire me thanks to economic or other causes?

Yes, dismissal for business causes stays doable, but this should nevertheless be executed according to Dutch work legislation there are no special provisions at this time. As these types of, your rights as an personnel are unchanged.

Can my employer force me to observe new wellness insurance policies in the office?

To the extent that the requests are acceptable, or governed by your agreement, certainly. Your employer can for example insist on no handshakes or physical get in touch with at the office environment, as a new business plan.

They might also stagger working hrs or use of lunch or other food items preparation areas in the workplace to minimise an infection challenges. You must comply with your company’s rules on these issues, and if in question, start out a dialogue with your supervisor of HR officer.

The higher than suggestions is dependent on current work legislation of the Netherlands, and excludes employees functioning in critical solutions professions.

If you have inquiries about your employment standing and coronavirus, make sure you get hold of the staff at GMW.

