Coronavirus anger boils in China, doctors call for supplies

A man was arrested after beating a doctor in Wuhan, and medical personnel are wearing raincoats to protect themselves from infection.

A week after the foreclosure, anger and anxiety intensified in China on Thursday as the central province at the center of the coronavirus epidemic suffered from shortages of hospital beds, medical supplies and doctors.

A medical worker in protective gear helps a couple outside a hospital in Wuhan. Photo / AP

A hospital under construction in Wuhan to treat people infected with coronavirus. Photo / Getty Images

A woman walks past empty shelves for masks with a sign that says “restocking” at a convenience store in Beijing. Photo / AP

