Coronavirus anger boils in China, doctors call for supplies

A man was arrested after beating a doctor in Wuhan, and medical personnel are wearing raincoats to protect themselves from infection.

A week after the foreclosure, anger and anxiety intensified in China on Thursday as the central province at the center of the coronavirus epidemic suffered from shortages of hospital beds, medical supplies and doctors.

In a sign of growing frustration, a relative of a patient infected with the virus beat a doctor at a hospital in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, public television CCTV reported on Thursday, citing police. The man was charged with pulling and damaging the doctor’s mask and protective clothing – potentially exposing him to the virus – after the death of his stepfather in hospital. The man was then arrested.

At the same time, hospitals in the region renewed their calls to the public to help them replenish their supplies, which were disappearing quickly. Shortages have become particularly severe in Huanggang, a city of 7 million people near Wuhan, where some medical staff wore raincoats and garbage bags as shoe covers to protect themselves from infection, according to Yicai , a financial information site.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus explained: how it differs from an ordinary flu

• Fatal coronavirus takes only 15 minutes to spread from person to person

• Coronavirus: everything you need to know

• Coronavirus: China accused of “secretly burning bodies”

In the midst of growing unease, the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, which recognizes that the disease now poses a risk beyond China. Nations can then decide to close their borders, cancel flights or screen people arriving at ports of entry.

Also on Thursday, Chinese government agencies announced plans to provide subsidies of up to $ 43 ($ 66) per day to front-line medical workers and to reopen factories to increase production of medical supplies and protective equipment. .

“We absolutely cannot let Huanggang become a second Wuhan,” said Wang Xiaodong, the governor of Hubei province, on Wednesday.

Provincial leaders said on Thursday evening at a press conference that the director of the Huanggang health committee had been dismissed.

A medical worker in protective gear helps a couple outside a hospital in Wuhan. Photo / AP

For many Chinese, these decisive government announcements are too little, too late. Concerns have increased as the death toll from the coronavirus has increased rapidly, increasing from 38 to 170 on Thursday. All but one of these recent deaths occurred in Hubei province; the other died in southwestern Sichuan Province.

Last Thursday, anger sparked the publication of a new article on the coronavirus in the New England Journal of Medicine by a team of researchers affiliated, among others, with the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Provincial Centers of Hubei for Disease control and prevention.

Based on data from the first 425 confirmed cases in Wuhan, the document states that “there is evidence that human-to-human transmission has occurred among close contacts since mid-December 2019”.

The Chinese online were exasperated, asking why the government had waited until January 20 to inform the public that the virus was likely to be transmitted from person to person. Many Thursday evening seized the newspaper as evidence that the authors had deliberately withheld valuable information for academic interest.

“I’m about to explode, I need an explanation from the authors !!!!” Wang Liming, a professor at Zhejiang University, wrote in a widely shared article on social media that was quickly deleted. “As a researcher with first-hand information, you knew that the virus could be transmitted between humans three weeks before the public. Did you do what you were supposed to do?”

As China rushed to contain the epidemic, countries sought to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan and prevent the virus from spreading.

After Australia announced a plan to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan to Christmas Island, which played an important but uncertain role in the country’s controversial use of distant sites to house refugees and others migrants, some have questioned the implications of using the island as a quarantine site.

Moving people to Christmas Island is not an “appropriate solution,” said Dr. Tony Bartone, president of the Australian Medical Association, in a television interview. He said the government had other more suitable facilities, such as military sites.

A hospital under construction in Wuhan to treat people infected with coronavirus. Photo / Getty Images

In Japan, an outcry broke out following the refusal of some evacuees who returned to undergo medical tests.

Two of the Japanese citizens evacuated from Wuhan refused to undergo a coronavirus test, prompting the Prime Minister to explain that the citizens could not be forced to undergo a medical examination.

Japanese social media users said the travelers, who arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday, were endangering the country. Some have called them terrorists.

“We tried to persuade the two returnees from Wuhan for many hours” to be tested, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament on Thursday when asked about the government’s treatment of returnee citizens. “But there is no legally binding force, and that is a great regret,” said Abe.

Russia has ordered the closure of 16 of its roughly 25 crossing points on its Chinese border from 2,600 miles at midnight local time as fears of a coronavirus epidemic mounted in Moscow.

“We must do everything to protect our people,” Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday during a television address at a cabinet meeting.

Italy has prevented thousands of people from leaving a cruise ship that docked at an Italian port on Thursday, fearing that someone on board might be infected with the virus.

According to the Italian national news agency ANSA, a Hong Kong woman aboard the Costa Smeralda, a ship owned by Costa Cruises, had a fever and suffered from respiratory problems. The woman and a man traveling with her, who had no symptoms, were held in isolation in a hospital room on board the ship and were tested by infectious disease experts from a hospital in Rome.

Health officials in the United States reported the first person-to-person transmission of the new coronavirus in the United States on Thursday. The patient is the husband of a woman who returned from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus, and was the first case reported in Chicago, officials said at a press conference.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said there could be a silver lining in China’s woes as the coronavirus epidemic could spur employers to move jobs to the United States.

“I don’t want to talk about a victory lap over a very unfortunate and very malignant disease,” Ross said in an interview with Fox Business. “I think it will help accelerate the return of jobs to North America. Some in the United States, probably some in Mexico as well.”

His remarks can be seen as insensitive to a country in crisis, and he has faced such criticism in the past. When the government closed in early 2019, Ross suggested that workers on leave should take out loans while they were without pay for more than a month.

A woman walks past empty shelves for masks with a sign that says “restocking” at a convenience store in Beijing. Photo / AP

With evacuations and foreclosure, Wuhan, a generally bustling metropolis, was turned into a ghost town. Since the city was effectively cordoned off last week, most stores have closed. The city government has imposed traffic restrictions. The lack of transportation options made it difficult for doctors and sick residents to access hospitals.

But most Wuhan residents do not leave their homes because they are too afraid of catching the virus.

“Wuhan residents who are not afraid of being sick don’t even go to the streets,” said Chen Qiushi, a Beijing-based lawyer and citizen reporter who has been in Wuhan since the isolation began, in a video blog published on Thursday. “The residents are all very scared,” he added. “I am starting to be afraid.”

When Wuhan residents go out, it is mainly to go to supermarkets, grocery stores and pharmacies, which remain open as part of a government effort to support the city. Senior officials promised that residents would not have to worry about vegetables, fruit or other basic foods.

While residents of Wuhan have been able to buy food, some have complained about the price increases or have expressed concern that a prolonged shutdown could suffocate the food supply. And if the closure lasts for more weeks, the rest of China is also trying to secure its food supplies, it could make matters worse, several residents said.

“If we cannot bring products, they will become more expensive or we may even have to close,” said Zuo Qichao, who sold lots of cucumbers, turnips and tomatoes. As he spoke, a woman accused him of unfairly increasing the price of turnips.

“Every county, every village here is putting up barriers now, worried about this disease,” said Zuo. “Even if the government says it wants guaranteed food, it will not be easy – all those road checks.”



Written By: Rukmini Callimachi

© 2020 THE NEW YORK TIMES

.