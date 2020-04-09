Coronavirus: Anger when Americans used gloves and masks outside of grocery stores

Workers at grocery stores in the United States are forced to clean dirty gloves and masks that are destroyed by buyers, amid the Cronavirus epidemic.

According to Business Insider, buyers are keeping gloves, masks and other protective equipment in supermarkets in the United States.

They report that shoppers use protective equipment when entering the store to avoid security when shopping, but to avoid them when they leave.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

“Parking lots are covered with gloves every day,” Linda St. Dennis, a Safeway employee in California, told Business Insider.

Ms. Dennis said food store workers were at risk because “who knows how long the virus will last in these gloves. It’s insane.”

He added: “Now the store employees have to clean the discarded protective equipment themselves.”

This is not a new practice, as the media has reported that people have been sharing photos of discarded protective devices on social media for weeks.

Twitter user Y KYScouse96 tweeted: “A few meters away in my local grocery store, discarded gloves threw away the entire parking lot. (Diagnosis) We are in a general crisis at the community level, how is that possible?”

Read more

Some local governments in the United States and abroad have tried to prevent people from wearing masks and gloves.

In Ottawa, Canada, they have threatened to fine people $ 365 if they throw away protective equipment on the ground.

In the United States, the Bellingham Health Board in Massachusetts has announced that it will begin visiting grocery stores and will penalize anyone who incorrectly fines protective equipment.

Without drug addiction, all you need is advice and analysis

According to a tracking project hosted by Johns Hopkins University, 423,135 people have tested positive for the virus in the United States. The death toll has risen to at least 14,390.

(TagsTTranslate) Safeway