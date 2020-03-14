Coronavirus: Another Telangana man tests positive for COVID-19 in preliminary tests – News from India

Telangana on Saturday reported a second case of coronavirus in initial testing for a Hyderabad man who had returned from Italy, prompting the government to set a major warning in the country.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced in the assembly that the first person to test positive for coronavirus in the state was discharged from Gandhi Hospital on Friday evening.

The 24-year-old software engineer underwent mandatory hospital treatment for 14 days.

“However, on Saturday morning, the hospital reported a fresh case of coronavirus in a person returning from Italy. He tested for a positive virus and kept it in isolation,” KCR said, calling himself the chief minister.

The man showed signs of Covid-19 in the initial examination, and has yet to be confirmed by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

“Two more patients with coronavirus symptoms were also admitted to the hospital isolation ward and their samples were sent to Pune for testing,” he added.

The Chief Minister announced that the State Cabinet would meet in the evening and address the steps to be taken to prevent the spread of coronaviruses due to the ruling situation in the country and the world.

He indicated that the current budget session, originally scheduled to continue through March 20, could be interrupted after the coronavirus outbreak. The cabinet could also decide to close schools, cinemas and markets for a few days as a preventative measure.

“Neighboring states like Karnataka, Maharashtra and Odisha have closed educational institutions, industries and other public places to prevent the spread of the disease. At a high-level meeting sponsored by Secretary-General Somesh Kumar, the steps to be taken in the state would be discussed and reported cabinet to address this issue, “KCR said.

The Chief Minister said that while there was no greater threat than the coronavirus in Telangana so far, the state would not be able to remain isolated when the whole world faced the threat.

“Hyderabad is the sixth largest city with a vibrant city. We have one of the busiest airports in the country with high traffic density. People from different parts of the country and the world come daily to Hyderabad by flights, trains, buses and other transportation. That’s why we have to be more cautious, “KCR said.

He said as many as 200 medical experts were stationed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad to screen travelers from abroad and who were identified by the symptoms were sent to hospitals for isolation and testing.

“We are ready to spend as much as 5000 crowns to combat the fear of coronaviruses. Authorities have been issued with instructions to ensure that there is no shortage of supplies of masks and other protective equipment, except medicines and other facilities in the isolation wards,” KCR said.

The Telangana Producers Council, which gathered in the city on Saturday, analyzed the situation in cinemas across the state, which have witnessed a reduced foot drop in recent days.

“We are ready to close the cinema halls, if there is a direction from the government,” said Film Chamber President and former Member of Parliament M Murali Mohan.

Two coronavirus deaths have been reported in the country and more than 80 people have tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

