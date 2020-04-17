Weightlifting champion Anthony Joshua has paid tribute to Captain Tom Moore, Captain Man of Phenomenon.

The 99-year-old army veteran, who served in India and Bremen, completed his 100th round of gardening yesterday, raising more than میلیون 12 million for NHS donors.

Before his 100th birthday at the end of the month, Captain Moore was scheduled to walk 10 laps each day until he turned 100.

“Captain Tom, I hope you’re okay. I just wanted to say hello, I see what you’ve done and what you want to do,” Joshua, IBF, WBA and WBO world champion, said in a video message on Twitter.

“You’re a phenomenal human being,” he said. We confess to you hard work. God bless you my friend.

“At the end of the day, we will all be fine,” Captain Moore told the BBC after his 100th round.

“The sun is shining on you again and the clouds are disappearing.”

Captain Moore’s efforts inspire support across the country, with Health Minister Matt Hancock praising the government’s daily press conference.

“I would like to pay special tribute to Captain Tom Moore today,” Mr Hancock said. “Captain Tom, you are the inspiration for all of us, and we thank you.”

