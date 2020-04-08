Coronavirus antibody tests along the way

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Administrator Dr. Stephen Hahn told Breitbart News exclusively on Wednesday that his agency works with private industry leaders to carry out antibody tests and to promote their potential. plasma-based treatments for coronavirus in the American public.

Hahn and primarily Hahn told the Breitbart News that mitigation – the large-scale social distance of Americans across the country – is lasting, as most states with government-issued residency orders are working.

“First, a big big deal, I think it’s important that you emphasized that the most effective weapon we have against this virus right now, this horrible virus, is mitigation,” said Hahn. “It’s just been a big shout out to American people for their resilience, and here they are getting their job.”

Hahn added that scientific data from hotspots across the country suggests that the United States may be at or near the summit – the top of the curve, so to speak – and that as long as Americans stay with social distancing a bit. a little longer, they will get it to the end.

“I am optimistic. You can never predict the future. I’m a doctor and I realize that, “Hahn said. “But I will tell you that I am completely confident that we will win this battle. We have done a great job with mitigation efforts. We will win the day and I am cautious optimist that we can be near our peak. But time will tell. But sure. I’m sure with the measures we have at this point we will defeat the virus. “

Hahn is a member of the White House Coronavirus Vice President Mike Pence and a senior ally of Pence and President Donald Trump in the fight against the coronavirus that plagues the United States and the world right now. He is also an oncologist by profession, after serving for many years nationally in key cancer institutions before President Trump nominated him to lead the FDA in late 2019, a position the U.S. Senate holds. confirmed it bipartisan with a 72-18 vote.

The FDA, under the leadership of Dr. Hahn, is working to bring a number of new coronavirus-fighting products to the market with the right scientific data to back up their launch. These products include a variety of potentially promising therapeutics for treating coronavirus-infected, from promising prophylactics to preventing infection, to disease-testing, and perhaps most importantly, to antibody testing. Someone’s immune system is ready to fight it.

Hahn’s exclusive interview with Breitbart News on Wednesday afternoon described some of these that have received his attention – starting with hydroxychloroquine, the long-standing anti-narcotic drug that has been receiving tremendous attention since the president. Trump first cited him as a promising possibility at. White House briefings Although hydroxychloroquine may have attracted the media’s attention, some Trump’s opponents have attacked it as unproven – technically the FDA has not approved this drug or any of the drugs. this topic to treat the new coronavirus as the virus is branded. new to the world: There are many other possible antiviral therapists that the FDA Commissioner said are already in clinical testing.

“Regarding treatments, they are classified in a couple of different ways. The first is antiviral, that is, drugs that could have a direct benefit against the virus. Hydroxychloroquine could be an example of this, but there are multiple trials: There are a number of two clinical trials from other clinical trials for other agents, including hydroxychloroquine.Hydroxychloroquine has preliminary data suggesting that this may be a benefit with or without the addition of another Antibiotic called Azithromycin There are numerous clinical trials for both patients with COVID-19 disease and what we call post-exposure prophylaxis, which means if you think you have been exposed, for example, by a healthcare provider taking the medicine and See if it stops you from getting the disease There are several clinical trials as well So we are looking into it and obviously this data will be very important for FDA determination on the safety and effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine. That said, this is an FDA approved drug for the treatment of other diseases like lupus, and we need to make sure that there is an adequate supply of this drug for lupus patients and patients who have approved the FDA guidelines. . We also want to make sure that this medication is enough in the event that a particular doctor wants to write a prescription for a patient. Right now, and I think it’s a good fit, it’s that if a patient is ineligible for a clinical trial or doesn’t have one, it really becomes a single patient-doctor-family discussion. They are available and the FDA has some information on risks and benefits. This information can guide doctors in making the best decisions for their patients. “

So while hydroxychloroquine and other potentially promising therapeutic antivirals are still being tested – as industry leaders have quickly defended – doctors can, according to the FDA, which has structured these issues, write a prescription for a coronavirus patient for these drugs the doctor decides to think they would be better for them, although the FDA has not yet approved their use for this purpose. The trial is due soon, however, said Dr. Hahn, and many countries are underway at this time.

“We don’t make the judgments. There are sponsors of the trials,” said Dr. Hahn. “We give them a letter to continue. We review the trials and make sure that there is adequate patient protection and that they are looking for the endpoints that will provide us with information to make a decision about their safety and efficacy, and then the sponsors conduct the trials across the country. There are a number you may have heard in the press. There are some really great groups out there who are doing the testing right now. This is how it works from the FDA perspective. “

Perhaps the most interesting part of Dr. Hahn’s interview with Breitbart News focused on potentially promising emerging convalescent plasma treatments, through which the developed immunity in someone who has recovered from the coronavirus is transferred to someone who is ill. People who have recovered from coronavirus can donate plasma to the Red Cross or other blood banks, and can donate more often than normal blood donations, and then scientists at pharmaceutical companies take the plasma and transfer it. and its immunity properties to a sick person. This type of treatment, although not yet approved by the FDA and is still being studied, is available now in a “compassionate” standard and will eventually be available when it reaches scale. form “extended access”. The FDA, said Dr. Hahn, is working with the various elements in the supply chain for such treatment to help increase it.

“This is really interesting, and there is some preliminary data to suggest that this is a benefit for patients to reverse especially some of the lung effects of the COVID-19 virus,” Dr. Hahn said when asked about convalescent plasma treatments. in the right works. now “So far nothing has been shown but interesting information and I think it promises. So what if you are a person who has recovered from COVID-19 after having it; remember that the vast majority of Americans who have suffered a COVID-19 will recover and, in fact, there are likely to be people who have never had any symptoms that have recovered. There are many things that have been exposed and recovered: what we would do, not us, but blood collectors like the Red Cross and so on take plasma, which is the protein, the blood that has antibodies in it. You take it from people who have had the disease and have recovered. Plasma can be donated several times a month, so it’s not like a regular blood donation, where it can only be donated once every two months. what you do is grab it, process it and make sure it’s what we call pathogen free, that there is no virus, and what we do is take this unit and give it to someone who is sick. About three weeks ago, the FDA exposed on our website that we were authorizing that it could be given to compassionate people. So several hospitals across the country have; they made it and they did it. Last Friday, what we did was expand this program to what we call Expanded Access. Through the Red Cross and blood collectors, recovered people can donate plasma and then the Red Cross will create this immuno-plasma, and then a hospital doctor can order it for a patient. . Donation is the main limiting factor right now. As we see more people recovering and are far enough away from the disease, we can increase it further. “

Even more interesting than plasma treatments is what they can derive. Once the FDA and industry partners have a large-scale convalescent plasma treatment, so providing these treatments with extended access, they can take convalescent plasma and reinforce it in a “concentrated way”. hyperimmune globulin. ” This could transfer immunity to people more efficiently than a simple plasma transfusion, and could be used as a treatment or as a prophylaxis – to prevent infection – and could help frontline healthcare workers exposed to the virus develop regularly. a short-term immunity to power. she

“Think of it as a concentrated form of convalescent plasma,” said Dr. Hahn. “What you would do is instead need to take a plasma unit, what you could do is give a shot, a concentrated form of the hyperimmune globulin. What will happen when the manufacturers start to increase, and this is the next step after convalescent plasma, if they are going to study in another program of Extended Access and we will study the security and their effectiveness, Basically it is another way to transfer immunity to people. this is a lot of donors need to create it, but this will be especially for front-line and first-time healthcare workers who have not been exposed and have no antibodies to the virus. This is a bridge for a vaccine. “

Hahn contributed some of this to convalescent plasma and the potential enhancement of hyperimmune globulin with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo in a recent interview, but did not mention that at the time. He told Breitbart News that something else in the works of various pharmaceutical companies is now treating possible treatments with monoclonal antibodies as a treatment or prophylaxis. The beauty of the monoclonal antibody pathway, unlike the hyperimmune globulin designed from the convalescent plasma pathway, is that large doses of monoclonal antibodies can be easily made to reach the general public as “Bridge until vaccine is ready.”

“One thing I didn’t mention in the previous interview was that there are all kinds of antibodies medically manufactured by pharmaceutical companies that could help the immune system fight the virus; we call them monoclonal antibodies,” said Dr. Hahn. Breitbart News. . “We are working with a number of companies now to help them develop, expand and then manufacture, in the hope that this can also serve as a bridge until the vaccine is ready. those monoclonal antibodies are that they can also be used as prophylaxis, but scalability – the ability to generate more doses of them – is even higher than hyperimmune globulin, but it’s the same concept. “

Real virus testing is now widely available nationwide, but antibody tests are still on the rise. The difference between the two is the diagnostic test – to see if anyone has coronavirus – can help doctors determine or diagnose someone with the disease. Antibody tests (or serological tests) can determine if someone has already had them and has recovered. Although coronavirus is life-threatening for older and at-risk populations, the vast majority of Americans will not have very mild symptoms or symptoms and will not even know they have them. What the serological test can do is help someone determine if they already have the disease and have recovered from it, having accumulated antibodies against it along the way. Hahn said that although the FDA has passed a serological test, there is more evidence, but he also warned Americans to be careful about products that include tests that are not FDA approved.

“We have been working with test developers for months,” said Dr. Hahn. “One of the most amazing things about this is that all tests – diagnosis, serology – usually take months if not years to develop. The great American private-sector machine has done so, in collaboration with the FDA and the US government, in record time. When it comes to serology, this is the next step. We’ve been working with serology test developers for the past month and a half. In fact, I had a call with research and development and CEOs of many of these companies to talk about the way forward. The FDA has authorized only one of these tests. There are many things on the market, but we only authorized one. With the regulatory flexibility we have made, people can hit the market, but what I want to warn Americans and health care providers is to pay close attention to what the FDA has approved because we can put our stamp of approval behind. these. we know that these tests are valid. I know you have seen these reports of diagnostic tests coming from other places that have not gone through this approval process and the inaccuracies associated with them. It is really important and we publish it on our website and we have a daily update of the authorizations, but there are still many more. And we are working very closely with these companies to increase and increase them. “

The final phase of the fight against coronavirus is the development of a vaccine, which the FDA is also playing a critical role in. Hahn said vaccine candidates have moved to “record speed” clinical trials because of the private sector working with the federal government, including the FDA and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) targeted. by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“As you know, vaccine development takes time for vaccines,” said Dr. Hahn. “In record time, a company in collaboration with the FDA and the US government, and NIH was also involved with this: One company received a vaccine for clinical trials. This is a safety clinical trial, of So before we worked with various manufacturers, so PHARMA and vaccine manufacturers have resisted and taken over. We are working with several manufacturers and there are several promising candidates. We are working hard to accelerate this schedule. Dr. Fauci mentioned on television that it could take 12 to 18 months – I think this is a typical and reasonable term – but I don’t want the American people to think we rest on a standard schedule here. There are a number of things we can do from a regulatory and a manufacturing standpoint to help with clinical trials so that be as efficient as possible, and also about data sharing. It is there that the industry, again, usually as competitors, is committed to sharing in order to have the best absolute products in the hands of the American people and this includes vaccines. “

Another thing he said is that “an important part of our job” is to combat misinformation from product producers and marketers who claim to offer a cure or some key type of fight or virus testing. The FDA said in an effort to protect American consumers and doctors and medical professionals, it fights anyone who falsely markets something as a miracle cure, but also anyone who falsely claims FDA clearance by some. something that has not received this approval.

“We are reviewing the landscape and receiving reports, looking online,” Hahn said. “You are sending us information about this. We follow all the false claims and make sure we use our enforcement powers to do that. Let us give you a few examples. We had some reports of people buying hydroxychloroquine online or going in-store and bought hydroxychloroquine that may have been marketed for fish tanks, which has devastating complications for people, including deaths, no over-the-counter hydroxychloroquine, and no FDA-approved treatment for COVID-19. So, this is just a problem for your viewers and readers to highlight, but they can rely on the FDA to say something safe and effective – but rest assured that we are going after false claims. That being said, with serology tests, we also see that where people claim FDA clearance and there is only one that is approved, which is why suppliers and pacifiers they must take care of this. One last point: we did not authorize a home test for COVID-19. There are a lot of people advertising or sending emails and messaging about it, so my recommendation is that no one should buy a home test for COVID-19 because I can’t assure the FDA that they are safe and effective. “

Hahn also said that from his position as an FDA administrator he is seeing what Trump and Pence call the “All America” ​​approach – a federal, state, and local government-wide collaboration that works with the private sector. non-profit and charity to fight coronavirus.

“It’s an all-American approach, the private sector with the government, certainly with the FDA, no question about that,” said Dr. Hahn. “I’m going to put my cancer researcher and doctor hat on for a moment. I was on the other side of the table with the FDA before coming to the agency, so that was my experience dealing with The FDA, always great professionals, who really knew what they were doing and could help with development, but we’ve seen it accelerate, and our central goal is to really eliminate unnecessary road blocks and fully understand that this is an urgent situation. working collaboratively with industry and a little anecdote from a CEO who spoke to one of our directors at the center, who said, “I really admire him, he works very collaboratively and tries to help us, but he doesn’t. it’s a push. When it comes to using science and data to make sure something is safe and effective, we all know we can trust it to do it. “I think this story basically tells you the agency – our usual job. , but on steroids. I am incredibly proud of our 17,000 hardworking workers. “

He concluded the interview, saying that he is committed to ensuring that the FDA continues to maintain its high standards of scientific support for a variety of products, including medicines, medical devices, treatments and more, and that it is up to the people and the northern medical community. -American may depend on the FDA. for solid advice.

“We have a solemn promise to American people that we will use science and data to make our decisions, and that we will and will be pragmatic,” said Dr. Hahn. “We want to be practical and we want to be flexible, but we will live up to our standards, because I believe that American people, certainly a doctor who, in practice, was dependent on the FDA, and American people could depend on them. FDA. “