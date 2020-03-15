Coronavirus: Apple accepts applications only from credible sources; bans COVID themed party, game apps – tech

Apple is stepping up efforts to combat misinformation and fraud near the coronavirus epidemic. On Saturday, the company announced that it would only accept “reputable” and credible applications associated with COVID-19. Apple has also banned coronavirus entertainment apps or games as a theme in its App Store.

“… We evaluate applications critically to ensure that data sources are reputable and that developers presenting these applications are recognized entities such as government organizations, health-focused NGOs, companies deeply entrusted with health issues, and health or educational institutions. Only developers from one of these recognized entities should submit an application related to COVID-19. Entertainment apps or games with COVID-19 as their theme will not be allowed, “Apple said on the developer’s website.

Apple said it is encouraging developers to select a “time-sensitive event” on the App Store’s accelerated review request form.

In addition to the new stringent rules around COVID-19 themed apps, Apple has also waived membership fees for NGOs and government agencies planning to distribute free apps on the App Store.

Misinformation has become a big challenge for social networking platforms since the outbreak of coronaviruses. Earlier this month, Facebook announced that it would give free and unlimited “ad points” to the World Health Organization (WHO). She also said she is working with multiple agencies and organizations around the world to address COVID-19 misinformation.

Google is also taking similar measures to prevent coronavirus-themed conspiracy theories and cyber-attacks. “We are also helping WHO and government organizations run PSA ads,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a post earlier this month.

Apple, meanwhile, canceled the physical event at the annual WWDC developer conference, due in June this year. The company also announced the closure of all stores outside Greater China by March 27.

