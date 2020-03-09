Coronavirus Arrives in Colorado – News Info

% MINIFYHTMLb18a58536220bed5acd1e5576ae470e511%

Dear readers,

The first cases of the new coronavirus, which has affected communities around the world, surfaced in Colorado last week when people tested positive in Denver, Douglas, Summit, Eagle, Larimer and El Paso counties. It’s still too early to know how COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, will affect our state, but Denver Post reporters are covering this public crisis as it unfolds.

I want to welcome our new subscribers. And to those who have been with us for the past year, thanks! Everyone will notice that this newspaper arrives in their box more often, as we keep it updated on the new coronavirus.

When reporting on COVID-19, we need your help to understand how it is affecting the people of Colorado and how government officials are responding. We like to hear from physicians, nurses, and public health workers in the front line and talk to those in quarantine and others personally affected.

If you have a piece of advice or a story to share, you can fill out our form here.

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info

Governor Jared Polis speaks during a press conference to address the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Colorado at the Colorado Department of Health and Environment on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

So far, nine people have tested positive for the highly infectious coronavirus, and health officials said Monday that a 50-year-old Larimer woman had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

The first case involved a man from California who flew to Denver International Airport and then traveled to Summit County to ski. One of the others who tested positive is a member of the Denver Country Club and the father of a student at St. Anne’s Episcopal School who closed early last week due to potential exposure.

So far, there is no known spread of the virus community, as at least seven of the people who tested positive traveled abroad recently. Here are the latest updates about the virus:

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the new 2019 coronavirus (2019-nCoV). (CDC via AP)

After the state announced the first two cases of COVID-19, Denver Post readers had many questions. You wanted to know what to do now that there are times here, how serious the threat is, and how to pack if traveling abroad.

Reporter Meg Wingerter sought answers and compiled all the information on these frequently asked questions. You can read it here.

Got a story suggestion or other comment? Email me (protected email) You can also follow me on Twitter at @JessicaSeaman. And don’t forget to subscribe to The Post!

See you in two weeks!

Jessica

