Coronavirus: Asda and Marks & Spencer launch a contactless volunteer card to help people in isolation

Asda and Marks & Spencer have launched voluntary shopping cards so that older, vulnerable and isolated people can safely and safely collect their purchases from volunteers.

In response to the growing number of people who need to rely on friends, neighbors and NHS volunteers to provide their food, the two retailers have launched dedicated online e-cards that allow their buyers to be isolated. Buy a coupon that they can give. Another person to use them in the store.

The plan is designed to provide people with a secure “free call” to provide funds to buyers and to reassure customers that they do not need to share a bank or card.

The new cards can be purchased with the Asda version for. 150. Meanwhile, Marx and Spencer’s “We’re All In This Collection” card is available for between 10 10 and. 500 each, and the remaining balances are available within 24 months.

As of today, Asda customers can go to asda.com/volunteercard to register, from where they can purchase a coupon that is ready to use. The customer or volunteer then receives a barcode via email that they can use to pay for the purchase.

On the other hand, the Marks & Spencer card is purchased in the same way as the e-gift card, and can be done online or directly at payment using a unique barcode.

“We’re working around the clock to look for new ways to support communities through Covid-19,” said Roger Bernley, CEO and CEO of Asda.

“We work with DEFRA to encourage vulnerable people in the community to access food, as well as encourage those who can shop at this store to be able to build their online capacity on people who need it,” he said. Staying at home is focused.

“We know that a lot of people need to trust others at this time, and it’s amazing to see how the country comes together and how many volunteers spend their time helping others,” he said. “We want to help them. It’s a simple solution.”

These cards are just one of the latest moves by supermarkets across the country to ensure that people can easily buy food and household items due to the spread of virus viruses.

Many supermarkets have announced that due to the epidemic, they will dedicate dedicated shopping hours to the elderly and NHS employees.

To ensure that there is enough food for circulation, some supermarkets, including Asda and Sainsbury’s, have also limited the number of items people can buy at once.

Elsewhere in supermarkets, including Waitrose and Morrisons, many measures have been taken to reassure customers and employees about social distance.

These include installing clear plastic plates and floor markers in repayments and encouraging customers to avoid using cash if possible. Requesting that they use contactless forms, credit cards, Apple Pay or Android .

