Coronavirus at the beaches? Surfers, swimmers should stay away, San Diego scientists say

Kim Prather, an atmospheric store manager at the Scripps Oceanographic Institution, wants to call out her window to every surfer, runner, and biker she spots on the San Diego coast.

“I wouldn’t go to the water if you paid me $ 1 million right now,” he said.

The beach, in his estimation, is one of the most dangerous places to be these days, as the novel coronavirus is silent walking throughout California.

Many beaches know that they can suffer skin rashes, abdominal disorders and serious ear and respiratory infections if they enter the water within three days after heavy rainfall, because bacteria and pathogens wash their way and into the ocean. Raw or poorly treated water entering the sea also poses great health risks.

Prather fears that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, could enter coastal waters in similar ways as transferring back to the air along the coast.

In his research, Prather found that the ocean churns up all kinds of particulate and microscopic pathogens, and each time the sea sneezes with a big wave or two, it sprays those particles in the air. He believes that this new coronavirus is light enough to float in the air beyond we think. The six-foot rule, he said, does not apply to the beach, where coastal winds can get loud and send viral particles soaring.

“It won’t kill you if you miss a few surfing sessions, but it could if you go out and get in the wrong time,” he said.

“You can’t see the virus, you can’t feel it. He’s a real silent killer right now.”

Scientists around the world are looking to learn the basic features of the virus, and so far, neither, the World Health Organization, the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nor local health agencies have warned that the virus can be spread by ocean or spray. sea ​​breeze. However, they have been warned that it can be spread by droplets from sneezing and coughing, and from coming in contact with it on their surface.

And while the virus has been detected in sewage, scientists are still investigating whether it remains infectious in fecal matter – and whether it survives treatment at a wastewater facility.

In the eyes of California health officials, beaches pose a health threat by drawing large crowds that will gather too close to them and trigger a chain of infection.

It was not easy to keep the Californians on the beach even with such concerns, despite stay-at-home orders and officials urging the public to avoid crowding popular areas. By now most beaches, trails and parks in California have been roped off in a slow spread effort at COVID-19, which has overwhelmed hospitals with stronger medical emergencies across the nation and the world.

Even the Coast Commission, generally, guardians of California’s historic law stating that access to the beach is a fundamental right, allowing local authorities to place temporary signs and barricades – citing urgent need to protect public health and safety.

Patrol cars and barges can be heard blasting away social settlement along Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica. In Manhattan Beach, a surfer was hit with a $ 1,000 fine after ignoring numerous warnings by police and rescuers warning him not to go into the water.

Prather, who heads the Center for Aerosol Impact on Environmental Chemistry, a large Scripps research center backed by $ 40 million from the National Science Foundation, sent its researchers and students home long before California officials ordered to stay home. It is suspected that this virus has been contagious by air, and has known in past studies that coronavirus can be excreted in faeces. He worries SARS-CoV-2 could enter the ocean from sewer spills and outfalls, and then huddle the atmosphere.

Wastewater treatment plants don’t necessarily deactivate viruses before they send sewage into the ocean – they tend to target bacteria like E. coli, he said. And in areas like Imperial Beach, sewage from the Tijuana River often spills into the fully treated ocean.

Coronaviruses are surrounded by what he calls a “hydrophobic” lipid, or fatty, membrane. Grease tends to float on the surface of water, similar to oil in a vinaigrette. When waves break into the surf area with all the foam and pop bubbles, Prather said, “all of this – the viruses, the bacteria, the pollutants, all the gooey, oily stuff – just throws in the air.”

The ocean, in fact, is the largest natural source of aerosol particles after dust. This marine aerosol affects the formation of clouds on the sea and can spread over great distances.

Once in the air, studies show that aerosols can travel across the globe in as little as two weeks. Prather found dust from germs from Africa that changed the snowfall of California. He drew the bacteria and sewage pollution from the sea from the Tijuana River, showing how much ends up transferring to the atmosphere.

“Once things are in the air, they can go very far. People are shocked every time I talk about things that get airborne,” he said. “I see pictures of the beach close, and signs tell you not to walk on the beach, don’t swim, don’t surf, but nobody tells you: don’t breathe. “

Scientists are constantly debating the latest features of coronavirus. Recent research in the New England Journal of Medicine found that when the virus was stopped in a mist under laboratory conditions, it remained “solid and infectious” for three hours – though researchers said the time period would probably be no longer than a half … hours in real-world conditions.

Charles Gerba, a microbiology professor at the University of Arizona who has been studying coronavirus in wastewater since the SARS outbreak, said these types of viruses have typically been found to survive two or three days in raw sewage.

With this new coronavirus, he did a few molecular tests: While it was confirmed that the virus does wind up in sewage, it was found that more than 90% of this new coronavirus was following normal wastewater treatment – “it’s very sensitive disinfectant.”

Still up for debate, however, is whether the virus in the sewage is still infectious.

“One report says yes, another report says no, so we don’t really know for sure,” said Gerba, whose research focuses on removing wastewater from pathogens. As for how long the virus could survive in salt water, there is not much data, he said, but pathogens such as hepatitis A or norovirus tend to survive much longer in wild environments.

For Prather, he hopes to fill in more data gaps and is preparing to test the airborne particles for signs of the virus – especially in areas known for consistent water quality.

“Residents say respiratory droplets and surfaces, surfaces, surfaces, but I just felt like no way, this is something special,” he said. “This thing is so contagious … … Look at that chorus in Washington – these people didn’t cough. They were just singing! But there were so many of them.”

In the meantime, California beaches are likely to remain close to empty. Even beach advocacy groups joined the Coast Commission in calling for people to avoid trapping beaches and seas. Being cool and connected to the outdoors is important, they say, but these are extraordinary times.

Some people worry the temporary closures may lead to permanent beaches behind lock and key – public beach access, after all, has been a contentious battle on the coast for decades. Coastal officials say they have kept track of beaches closed, and city and county leaders have said that access restrictions expire immediately whenever lifting orders are made.

“We recognize that there is inequality in coastal access and we strongly urge local governments to consider approaches that balance public health order requirements and equitable public access – the coast belongs to all,” Jack Ainsworth, executive director of the coastal commission, writes in a letter to local officials.

Surfrider Foundation, one of the most passionate public access groups in California, ensures beaches will be out in full force once restrictions are lifted to ensure that no offshore property owners take advantage of this unprecedented situation.

“We in California have been fighting for open beaches for decades,” said Jennifer Savage, Surfrider’s policy manager in California. “But we also believe in being responsible citizens and protecting the health and safety of our community.

“Now, you can be the difference between life and death for someone you don’t know.”