Coronavirus Australia is preparing for deadly health threats

The Australian health authorities are preparing for a possible outbreak of the deadly corona virus. They store 10 million masks, develop a one-step test for the disease and prepare isolation units.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is “a little early” to declare a new corona virus as a global health emergency as China holds millions of people in detention.

A flight from Wuhan to Sydney yesterday was one of the last flights to escape the city’s blockade when China tried to control the spread of the disease, which has killed 18 people so far.

Travelers wear face masks when walking outside Beijing Railway Station. China has reported a sharp increase in the number of people infected with a new coronavirus, including the first cases in the capital. (AP)

All passengers on the flight were checked before departure in Wuhan and everyone, including the crew, was wearing face masks when they arrived at Sydney International Airport.

However, health experts warn that it may take weeks for infected passengers to show symptoms.

“It’s always possible that … people are incubating the virus on this plane today,” said Australian chief physician Brendan Murphy.

Home Secretary Peter Dutton said today that Australia has the “world’s best protocols” to deal with any health threat.

"We have produced protocols through the World Health Organization and the Chief Medical Officer. We have the world's best protocols.

“I think people should realize that in a country like ours, health services are best prepared and can respond best.”

Mr. Dutton admitted that the 14-day incubation period of the virus made effective screening difficult for the Australian authorities.

Paramedics in Hong Kong help residents after the first case of coronavirus has been reported on the territory. (AAP)

The outbreak has killed 18 people and infected more than 630, while health officials fear that the transfer rate may accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel home and abroad for the lunar new year that starts tomorrow.

“It is a bit early to consider that this is an international public health emergency,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva.

He said the organization’s emergency committee, consisting of 16 independent experts, had been shared in his conclusion.

“Make no mistake, this is an emergency in China. But it has not yet become a global health emergency. It could become one,” he said.

Ghebreyesus said China has taken measures that WHO considers appropriate.

At the end of Wednesday, the Chinese national health commission confirmed 17 deaths in central Hubei province.

Health officials in Hebei, south of Beijing, said an 80-year-old man infected with the coronavirus died on Thursday, the first confirmed death outside of Hubei.

The previously unknown virus strain is believed to have emerged from illegally traded wild animals at an animal market in the capital of Hubei Province, Wuhan, at the end of last year.