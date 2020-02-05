Coronavirus Australian evacuees reach Christmas Island quarantine

The 35 citizens and permanent residents left the Chinese city last night on an Air New Zealand flight that evacuated 98 New Zealanders and a number of others to Auckland.

They are said to land on the island in the Indian Ocean at 9 a.m. (Australian Eastern Standard Time).

Among them is Daniel Ou Yang from Sydney who told 9News that he was looking forward to arriving in Australia.

A file photo of the Christmas Island internment camp. A second group of evacuees is on the way to quarantine. (AAP)

“I definitely had my concerns and thoughts that kept me from being on this flight, but in the end I just said that you know what I have to do. I have to get on this flight, I have to be home to mine Life. “

After a brief stay in Brisbane to change crew, they will join the 241 evacuees who are already undergoing a two-week quarantine process on the island in the Indian Ocean.

They are met and examined by medical professionals before being taken to the detention center in a convoy to begin their quarantine in a joint operation by the Australian Federal Police, border guards and the ADF.

No cases of coronavirus infections in men, women and children have been confirmed.

Evacuees from the first flight to Christmas Island earlier this week were taken to the detention center. (AAP)

On the Australian mainland, the fourth person in Queensland to be diagnosed with the virus yesterday was a 37-year-old man.

He traveled with three people who were confirmed to be infected with the virus and brought the total Australian number to 14 confirmed cases

State-to-state data shows three confirmed infections in Queensland, four each in NSW and Victoria, and two in South Australia.

Three of the 14 have recovered and have been released.

Two Australians on a cruise ship off Japan have also tested positive, with the Australian government monitoring the other Australians on board.

Two Australians on the cruise ship Diamond Princess off Japan tested positive for corona virus. (AP / AAP)

The Japanese government quarantined the ship with 223 Australians among 2666 guests and 1045 crew members in Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

China has more than 24,000 confirmed cases and 490 people have died.