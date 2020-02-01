Coronavirus: Australian PM Scott Morrison prohibits all non-Australians from entering China in Australia as Qantas suspends flights

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced unprecedented new controls that will see all non-Australians from mainland China arrested at the border in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The new stringent measures, announced Saturday afternoon, come as the number of Australians confirmed to have contracted a coronavirus rose to 12 on Saturday with three new cases in Victoria and South Australia.

The Premier of Queensland, Annastacia Palaszczuk, today called for a ban on all flights from China, while Qantas said he would suspend services to mainland China.

Morrison said that all foreign travelers who have left or crossed mainland China will now be denied entry to Australia for at least the next two weeks.

Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families will be exempt from the harsh measures, said Morrison.

He said there would be “advanced screening and reception arrangements” at the major airports.

All Australians arriving from China will be asked to “isolate themselves” for 14 days to ensure that they are not affected.

Travelers from Hong Kong, which borders with mainland China, are not included in the ban.

Currently, passengers arriving in New Zealand from China are proactively invited if they have flu-like symptoms. If so, a health check will be carried out.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said today that the Ministry of Health is reviewing its border measures, particularly if it has to restrict entry into the country.

Australians are also told not to go to mainland China.

“Our first priority is the health, well-being and well-being of Australians; it comes first,” said Morrison this afternoon.

“Our primary responsibility is the Australians and the national interests of Australia.”

Mr. Morrison has stopped completely banning flights from mainland China.

However, Qantas and Air New Zealand have joined a growing list of carriers that will suspend all flights to and from mainland China following the coronavirus crisis.

Asked why the measures were only put in place today, Morrison said that the virus has so far been mainly discovered only in Wuhan-centered China’s Hubei province.

“The chief medical officer’s opinion is that people who were in mainland China before today do not have this risk. But the risk begins to intensify from now on.”

He said Australians should “stay calm” about the risks of coronavirus.

“We have the best medical facilities, the best preparations, the best way to manage and maintain things all over the world,” he said.

Morrison also said that all communities, including the Chinese community who have allegedly experienced incidents of racism following the revelation of the virus, should be supported.

Today, a fourth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Victoria and two cases in South Australia, bringing to 12 the total number of people in Australia who contracted the virus.

A Qantas 747 is preparing to depart for Wuhan via Hong Kong to allow some of the city’s 600 Australians to depart if they wish. Evacuees are said to first land in Darwin before being transported to Christmas Island for solitary confinement.

Earlier today, Qantas said flights to mainland China would end on February 9, but he could move the date forward if deemed necessary. The airline said the move was due to “entry restrictions” rather than the virus in particular.

Qantas will suspend its two direct services to mainland China from Sydney to Beijing and from Sydney to Shanghai from February 9 to March 29, 2020.

“This follows entry restrictions imposed by countries like Singapore and the United States, which have an impact on the movement of crews working on the Qantas international network,” the statement said.

“These entry restrictions pose significant logistical challenges for crews registered on flights from mainland China, which leads to the need to temporarily suspend these flights.”

Flights from Qantas to Hong Kong, which operate daily from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, will continue.

Although part of China, Hong Kong is an autonomous province with a physical border with the mainland. The airline said that since there are currently no travel restrictions on Hong Kong, its flights would continue to operate.

“By choosing a date to suspend services, Qantas is trying to balance the large number of passengers back and forth – including Australian residents wishing to return home from China – with the various travel restrictions applied.

“The suspension can be brought forward if the level of demand or other factors change. The date of resumption of flights will also be regularly reviewed depending on the circumstances,” the statement said.

The carrier announced at the end of the year that it would end its service from Beijing for commercial reasons at the end of February. The suspension will mean that flights from Beijing will not resume after the suspension.

Air New Zealand also announced that it would suspend its daily Auckland-Shanghai service from February 9 to the end of March due to a decrease in reservations and crew logistics.

BAN CHINA FLIGHTS CALL

Qantas is just one of many carriers to connect China and Australia. From Sydney alone, around ten flights depart daily to destinations such as the big cities as well as Changsha and Kunming.

The large carriers Air China, China Southern and China Eastern all serve several Australian airports, while in recent years small players such as Xiamen Air and Hainan Airlines have also entered the market.

Earlier today, Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk called on the federal government to suspend flights to China in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

This comes after the Trump administration announced that the United States is suspending the entry of foreign nationals who have been to China in the past 14 days. It also redirects flights from China to a handful of airports.

Palaszczuk told reporters in Brisbane on Saturday that she supported “recommendations to ban incoming flights until the virus is brought under control.”

“I do not often agree with Donald Trump, but I agree with the American authorities on this occasion that I think that we should take all possible measures to fight against this virus,” she added. .

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Scott Morrison said national security officials will hear from Chief Medical Director Professor Brendan Murphy in Sydney on Saturday.

The Transport Workers Union (TWU), which represents airline and airport workers, yesterday asked the federal government to ban flights from China because of concerns over the spread of the virus.

“Suspending flights from China may seem like a drastic measure, but the consequence of inaction could be even more drastic,” said TWU national secretary Michael Caine.

“Air travel is the most effective means of spreading the virus and has already been an integral part of the spread of the virus in at least 18 other countries around the world.”

Professor Murphy has already said that a flight ban would not stop the Chinese from going to Australia.

“Unless you block the exit from the country, the ban on flights and direct flights does not prevent people from coming from China,” he said.

“They could come from all kinds of other ports and at least we know who is from China and we can meet and take very intensive border measures for these flights.”

GOVERNMENT SAYS NO

On Friday, broadcaster Alan Jones asked Foreign Minister Marise Payne to explain why the government did not stop flights from China during a heated exchange.

2 GB radio and Sky News host asked Payne why Australia still allows up to 49,000 people from China every week, including nine flights to Sydney on Friday alone.

Payne said the government was working “step by step with the authorities” who said it was still sure the planes would arrive from China.

“They have told us repeatedly that it is not recommended to stop all flights from China at this point and, in fact, no other country has stopped all flights from China”, said Ms. Payne.

“We are examining this every day and we will continue to do so.”

Virgin Australia, which does not fly to mainland China but operates daily flights between Sydney and Melbourne and Hong Kong, said it closely followed the advice of Australian medical authorities and WHO on precautions to minimize risks of the virus, reported the AAP.

British Airways suspended all flights to mainland China, as did American Airlines, United Airlines, Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines and Swiss, which did the same.

A Qantas plane is reportedly en route to Wuhan, the city of Chinse Ground Zero, to evacuate the Australians.

The plane will first go to the autonomous Chinese territory of Hong Kong

TENTH CONFIRMED IN AUSTRALIA

On Saturday afternoon, Victorian health officials confirmed a fourth case of coronavirus in the state, bringing the total number of cases nationwide to 10.

A woman in her twenties, who lives in Melbourne, is recovering at home with a respiratory illness.

She fell ill two days after returning from Wuhan, the Chinese city of Ground Zero, last Saturday. It was not contagious on its return flight to Victoria.

Thirteen people in Victoria are awaiting test results and 149 people have received the green light.

Nine people tested positive for the virus in Australia.

New South Wales Health said on Saturday that there were four confirmed cases in the state and 12 cases under investigation. Of the four cases confirmed in the state, three people were released – a 53-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman. A 43-year-old man is still hospitalized.

No new patients were confirmed overnight and 86 people screened for the virus were eliminated

In Queensland, the Courier Mail reported that eight residents of a prestigious Brisbane school are on remand for two weeks after returning from Hong Kong or mainland China.

John Paul College principal Karen Spiller said the move was a precaution and that none of the boys had shown symptoms of the virus.

