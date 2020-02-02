Coronavirus awareness campaign launched while London Paddington results await

Londoners are waiting to find out if the fear of coronavirus in London Paddington Friday January 31 was unfounded, two people having been rushed to hospital after being “ sick ” at the main station.

Masked workers installed a cord around a woman seated alone in a row of seats, before the paramedics arrived in two ambulances to transport two people to the hospital.

On Sunday morning (February 2), Public Health England did not release information about the incident and told MyLondon that the number of cases tested, as well as the positive and negative results, will be shared at 2 p.m.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday February 14, a total of 203 tests had been done in the UK, including 201 confirmed negative and 2 positive, both of which fell ill in York.

Passengers trying to get out of the station at Paddington on Friday were arrested and turned over by staff, who told them there was a “suspected virus epidemic”.

The station remained open after fear and the trains were operating normally on Saturday.

The photos show a woman sitting alone with a small suitcase next to her, surrounded by health professionals and staff members wearing masks.

Mack Grenfell, 24, was on his way home from work and took his regular train from Oxford to Paddington station when he saw the woman, reports MirrorOnline.

The advertising manager said, “I was heading to one of the exits and noticed that Paddington was unusually empty – it is normally quite crowded.

“I was going to the west exit to find something to eat and was stopped by a member of staff who blocked half of the station to passengers.

Staff blocked areas of the station

(Image: Mack Grenfell)

“The station personnel told me that I could not go there because there was a suspected virus outbreak.

“They pointed to the woman who looked Asian and was sitting alone with her luggage and there was a large circle of about fifteen people around her.

“Four or five of them appeared to be medical professionals, the rest were staff, and most of them stood about five meters from her.

“I was not allowed closer but she seemed relatively calm despite the situation.”

Given the increasing level of risk in the United Kingdom, the government has launched an information campaign on coronaviruses, similar to the Catch it, Bin it, Kill it campaign used for influenza and noroviruses.

The goal is to provide clear advice to the public on how to slow the spread of the coronavirus and reduce the impact on NHS services, as well as how people can protect themselves from infection.

The main points made by advertisements are to always wear handkerchiefs and use them to catch coughs and sneezes, throw away handkerchiefs and, to kill germs, wash your hands with soap and water or gel disinfectant.

The motto “catch, bin, kill” also applies to coronavirus

(Image: Public health England)

People who have returned from Hubei Province in the past 14 days are advised to stay inside and avoid contact with people, and call NHS 111 to tell them about your trip. Northern Irish people should call their GP.

Anyone who has traveled from anywhere else in China (except Macao or Hong Kong) to the UK in the past 14 days and has symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath should immediately s isolate, even if symptoms are minor, and call NHS 111.

The UK is extremely well prepared for any potential epidemic of infectious disease – we are one of the first countries in the world to develop a test for the new virus.

Friday January 31, two patients in England, who are members of the same family, tested positive for the coronavirus. They receive specialized care from the NHS, using proven infection control procedures to prevent the spread of the virus.

The government is already working quickly to identify the contacts that patients must have prevented from further spreading and is in close contact with the World Health Organization and the international community as the epidemic in China grows to ensure that the UK is ready for anything.

The coronavirus has flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. The current evidence is that most cases appear mild. For more information on the coronavirus, visit the government website.

.