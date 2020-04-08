Coronavirus: Bernie Sanders Condemns “Systemic Racism” Behind the Great Inequality in the Death of an African American

Bernie Sanders has condemned “systemic racism” as responsible for the massive inequality of the coronavirus in the African American community.

Amid growing evidence that people of color, especially African Americans, make up the disproportionate number of people infected with the virus and killed, Democrats hope that this is the result of racism in every aspect of society. And an “inefficient health care system” is embedded. .

“About 87 million Americans are not insured or insured, so many of our people are unable to see a doctor. You know we have a housing crisis and people who are homeless and all over the country,” he said. Houses and apartments have been closed, where there are not only many rooms, ”he told the live chat room.

“You know, a lot of people live in cities with food deserts, where people can’t go out and get fresh and quality fresh produce.”

“What does this have to do with the terrible epidemic that we are living in at the moment? Well, the answer is that it has to do with this epidemic, and it has to do with who lives,” he said. “And who gets the disease? Who gets sick, who doesn’t get sick, who gets treated, who doesn’t get treated.”

