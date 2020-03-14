China has prevented nearly 700,000 covid-19 infections due to unprecedented closure of the epidemic epicenter of Wuhan City and central Chinese province of Hubei, a new international study estimates.

Wuhan’s incarceration measures have aided national emergency measures such as shutting down public transit, closing down entertainment venues and banning public gatherings.

Hundreds of thousands of cases 19 closed for evasion despite 4.3 million traveling from Wuhan between January 11 and 23, the day the lock was announced, are likely to lead to the largest quarantine measure in history.

The study, entitled “The Impact of Transmission Control Measures in the First 50 Days of the Epidemic,” was compiled by more than 20 scientists from institutes in China, the US and the UK.

It analyzed past and current travel data and infectious numbers information to arrive at a conclusion.

“Because there is currently no vaccine or specific treatment for covid-19 medicines, a number of public health (non-pharmaceutical) interventions have been used to control the epidemic. In an attempt to prevent the further spread of Xvid-19 from its source, all transportation in and out of Wuhan City was prohibited from 10:00 am on January 23, 2020, and a day later the entire Hubei Province, “the study said.

The study says that with regard to the population affected, it seems to be the largest quarantine attempt (restriction of movement) in human history and analyzes the effectiveness of preventive measures.

“Among the interventions examined here, the most effective were the suspension of urban public transport, the closure of entertainment venues and the prohibition of public gatherings,” it said.

He says the national emergency response has delayed growth and limited the size of the covid-19 epidemic and prevented hundreds of thousands of cases across China by February 19 (Day 50).

The researchers conducted a quantitative analysis of the impact of travel restrictions and transfer control measures during the first 50 days of the covid-19 epidemic in China from December 31 to February 19.

That period coincided with 40 days of festival holidays in the Chinese New Year (CNY) – 15 days before CNY, January 25, and 25 days thereafter.

During CNY holiday trips in 2017 and 2018, an average of 5.2 million people from Wuhan City traveled during the 15 days before CNY.

“In 2020, this trip was interrupted by the closure of the city of Wuhan, but 4.3 million people flew out of the city between January 11 and the ban implementation on January 23,” the study said.

In 2017 and 2018, travel outside the city during the 25 days following the Chinese Lunar New Year (or CNY) averaged 6.7 million people each year.

“In 2020, a travel ban prevented almost all of this movement,” the researchers said.

The researchers added that without a travel ban in Whahan or a national emergency response, there could be 744,000 (± 156,000) confirmed contingencies of 19 outside Wuhan by February 19, the 50th day of the epidemic.

In short, this early analysis suggests that transfer control (non-pharmaceutical) measures initiated during the Chinese Spring (or CNY) holidays, including an unprecedented travel ban in Wuhan City and a Level 1 national response, delayed growth and limited the size of 177 COVID-19 outbreaks in China, according to the study.

Interestingly, the study suggests that urbanization and traffic modernization could actually help in the spread of coronaviruses.

“Urbanization and the development of China’s high-speed traffic systems have likely accelerated the spread and increased the challenge of controlling covid-19, as indicated by the slow spread of the H1N1 pandemic flu in 2009,” the study said.

“In addition, the” fast 19 “epidemic began just before the intense Spring Festival (or CNY) holiday period. Nevertheless, the ban on travel to Wuhan city provided additional time to implement transfer control measures in other parts of China and, once when they were established, they were an additional powerful force in curbing and reversing the epidemic, “the statement said.

The study, which is yet to be reviewed, was published by medRxiv, founded by the American Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL), a not-for-profit research and educational institution, Yale University and BMJ, a global provider of medical knowledge.

