Coronavirus blockade restrictions lifted, barber shop owners in Georgia are ready for business

Steve Thunder Tamlin, Mayor of Marietta, Georgia, has added a haircut to her schedule for Friday. At least one local barbershop owner says it’s open, so it doesn’t seem like a long way to go. Welcome business

A notable event in normal times, Tamlin’s plan is for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to reopen the state-wide barbershop and spa businesses on Friday, followed by Monday to reopen the dining room of a local restaurant. It was made on a show in support of the controversial decision.

On Wednesday, Mr Kemp refused to reverse his decision to allow contactless business to resume on Friday and said “I want to protect the lives and lives of all Georgians.”

Even after saying that President Donald Trump opposed Kemp’s move to roll back restrictions designed to curb the expansion of COVID-19, the Governor consolidated his position.

Mayor Atlanta’s Mayor Keith Alan Bottoms challenged Kemp’s decision to reopen the state, arguing it would be “fatal” to many in the state. “We are deeply concerned that we are still seeing an upward trend in our state and we are in a hurry to get our business back,” she said CBSN on Wednesday.

But Tamlin revealed that he was in a corner of Kemp. After announcing that Kemp was relaxing restrictions on some companies, the mayor went to social media to share his Friday plan — gym training and haircuts — like Republican Kemp. The mayor also posted in an unpublished post that first reported that the Atlanta Journal Constitution would first eat three meals a day at a restaurant in Marietta.

Tamlin, the mayor of the city since 2010, declined to comment. But the spokesperson said in an email that Marietta is following Kemp’s reopening guidelines. Regarding Tamlin’s weekend personal grooming schedule, a spokesperson said: “His plans may change, but if he chooses to do so, Mayor Tamlin will have a haircut on Friday. I can.”

“We are at the bottom of the totem pole”

Y’Kheyo Underwood, owner of the Good Look barbershop in Marietta, also agrees with Kemp’s decision, saying that the store will reopen on Friday with staff and customer safety in mind. In 12 years of business, Underwood already had a lot of gloves on hand and bought a mask at a local beauty store. Each workstation is equipped with Lysol wipes and hand sanitizers, he said.

“When that amount of traffic comes in, I can get rid of all the other waiting chairs,” he said about the social distance obligation to keep 6 feet between people.

Y'Kheyo Underwood, owner of the Good Look Barbershop in Marietta, Georgia.

Goodlook barbershop

That said, we don’t expect the crowd, or even all four employees, to return soon. “I don’t think it fills up, the transition back to normal will take some time. It rocked people,” Underwood said of Pandamic.

Underwood is opposed to criticizing the resumption of part of the state’s economy. “Companies dissatisfied with resuming SME resumption” immediately “will either be paid by the company or institution while at home or are retired,” he said. “I don’t think anyone complaining about what I have experienced in my work and who has tried to stay floating in these” pandemic “eras. We are at the bottom of the totem pole, like a small “non-essential” business, so nobody cares. “

He said he is one of many small and medium businesses that have applied for but have not received a low-interest loan bailout from the government. Underwood paid half the rent for his store at the beginning of the month, “So I’m not digging too big a hole, then after shutdown I couldn’t pay the second half.”

Like many small businesses, Underwood has limited options. “ I had a few bucks in reserve I had to spend, ” he explained, saying he didn’t think he could pay the rent and keep the business closed for more than a month and a half. Stated.

“We need to make money as soon as possible,” he said. “People are willing to take the risk of getting the coronavirus just to pay the bill.”

Marcia Sanders, owner of two therapy massage clinics in Georgia.

Marcia Sanders

A similar phrase was uttered by Marcia Sanders, a massage therapist who operates two therapy sites, one in Marietta and one in nearby Hiram as a practitioner.

“It’s a relief when you don’t have the money,” Sanders said of Kemp’s call to resume. Still, the lost income doesn’t go well with her, and Sanders believes the process may have been treated differently from the beginning.

“I just feel like I was able to wear a mask,” said Sanders. “So I think it’s ok. I wear masks, clients wear masks. I make everyone wash their hands. That’s the chance I take. People need me I know that. “

Like Underwood, Sanders reports that he ran into a wall when applying for help from the US Small Business Administration. “My bank told me they ran out of money,” Saunders said in a 17-year business.

But another SME Marietta isn’t ready to reopen on Friday, according to a Barbearia Barber Shop spokeswoman.

“We are currently assessing the emotional and financial condition of our teams, taking inventory, disinfecting our shop, and providing the products and items we need to keep them safe for our teams and clients. We’re asking if they can buy it, “said a Barbearia spokeswoman in an email. “That said, we’re not ready to set an opening date. It’s financially hard to close it this long, but we’re very concerned about the safety of our team and our clients. “

