Coronavirus: Bolsonaro fasts and prays for “Brazil’s liberation from epidemics”

In response to the outbreak of coronavirus, Brazilian President Gerard Bolsonaro said Sunday was a day of prayer and fasting, and encouraged citizens to ask God to “save Brazil from this evil.”

The right-wing populist, known as “Equatorial Trump,” met with Pentecostal evangelical priests at his official residence in Brazil on Friday, where the proposal was presented and acquitted.

“Together with religious leaders and leaders, we will call on Brazilians to fast so that Brazil can get rid of this evil as soon as possible,” he later told the Joom Pan radio station.

Mr Bolsonaro, like his American counterpart who was in contact with him this week, has been pressured to ease the crisis – he called it a “quantitative flu” despite his reluctance to declare a national emergency on February 3. And retreated. Social remote counseling.

Like Donald Trump, Mr. Bolsonaro seems to have promised economic growth and public health by promising to deliver growth and prosperity and free millions from urban poverty when he comes to power in 2018. .

1/20

Top: Prophet Younis Market, Mosul

Down: Charles Bridge, Prague

Reuters

2/20 Great Mosque, Mecca

Reuters

3/20 Sagrada Familia, Barcelona

Reuters

4/20 Prophet Younis Market, Mosul

Reuters

Basra Grand Mosque 5/20, Iraq

Reuters

6/20 Paul Charles, Prague

Reuters

Hotel 7/20 Taj Mahal, India

Reuters

8/20 Dubai Mall, UAE

Reuters

March 9/20 Beirut, Lebanon

Reuters

10/20 India Gate, Mumbai

Reuters

11/20 Cairo University, Egypt

Reuters

12/20 Aman Citadel, Jordan

Reuters

13/20 Nativity Church, Bethlehem

Reuters

March 14/20 Beirut, Lebanon

Reuters

15/20 Cairo, Egypt

Reuters

16/20 Cairo University, Egypt

Reuters

Victoria Memorial 17/20, India

Reuters

18/20 Aman Citadel, Jordan

Reuters

19/20 Citadel of Amman, Jordan

Reuters

20/20 Sidon, Lebanon

Reuters

In taking such a stance, he called on his cabinet ministers, including Health Minister Louise Henrique Mandenta, who was an exception, to urge Brazilians to return to work instead of staying at home.

The president’s response has allowed the situation to escalate to the point where Brazil is killed by a mutation in Covid-19 from 299 to 359 on Friday, with 9,056 cases identified.

“Brazil is in a serious crisis. The forces of evil are growing against the Christian president and the defender of the family. Sunday will be a day of fasting.”

Priest Silas Malfaya, leader of the Church of God, the country’s largest Pentecostal church, also suggested that fasting begin at midnight on Saturday and continue until noon on Sunday.

A former army captain became a militant and controversial politician, Mr. Bolsonaro grew up a Roman Catholic, and was reburied in 2016 before being nominated for the presidency by an evangelical priest on the Jordan River in Israel. Extensive Christian support for his “family values” platform, opposition to abortion and LGBT + rights.

However, his management of the Corinthian crisis has been confirmed since taking office, with videos of him on social media prompting Brazilians to place pots and pans from the balconies of the block towers in recent days. “Bolsonaro out!”

“We have two enemies: the virus and the president. I don’t really know what’s the worst,” Dr. Jamal Suleiman, an infectious disease specialist at the Instituto de Infectologia Emilio Ribas in Sao Paulo, told CBC News on Saturday.

