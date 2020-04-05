Coronavirus: Boris Johnson was hospitalized for testing Independent

News

>

the health

“PM continues to show persistent symptoms of the virus ten days after a positive test for the virus,” says No. 10.

Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital laboratories after ten days of positive coronavirus symptoms.

“The prime minister has been admitted to hospital tonight on the advice of his doctor,” a Downing Street spokesman said Sunday evening.

“This is a precautionary measure, as the prime minister continues to show persistent symptoms of coronavirus for ten days after a positive virus test,” he said.

“The Prime Minister would like to thank the NHS staff for their hard work and urge the public to continue advising the government to stay home, protect the NHS and save their lives.”

It is understandable that the prime minister’s signs include high temperatures, and he continues to blame the government for the outbreak of Quaid 19.

The following

No hype, just the advice and analysis you need

Subscribe to this article to subscribe for an independent premium

Want to bookmark your favorite articles and stories for later reading or reference? Get your freelance premium subscription today.

[Tags ToTranslate] Boris Johnson [t] Coronavirus [t] Street Downing [t] Health [t] News